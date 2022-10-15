Today in White Sox History: October 15

1917

The White Sox won their second World Series title, beating the New York Giants four games to two. The score in the series clincher was also 4-2. Just two days after finishing the Game 5 win with two innings of relief, Red Faber threw a complete game six-hitter to secure the crown.

A hapless fourth inning for New York keyed the win, as Chicago scored three runs and would never trail in the game. Eddie Collins led off and got on via throwing error by third baseman Heinie Zimmerman, and Shoeless Joe Jackson followed with a fly ball that right fielder Dave Robertson dropped. With runners at the corners, Happy Felsch hit a comebacker to Giants hurler Rube Benton, catching Collins off of third base and in a pickle; however, Collins scampered home to score, as Zimmerman was unable to catch him — a play that became known as Zimmerman’s Chase. With Jackson and Felsch moving up to second and third, Chick Gandil tapped a single to right to score them, providing what would hold up as the winning margin.

All four White Sox runs in the game were unearned, as the Giants racked up three total errors in the decider.

Future Hall-of-Famer Collins hit .409 in the Series, with Faber (another future Hall-of-Famer) winning three games (and losing one!)

Afterwards, a young federal judge and White Sox fan — one Kenesaw Mountain Landis — sent a telegram congratulating the Sox for a job well done. The telegram read, “We did a fine job today ... we disposed of the Giants.” Landis would go on to become the first baseball commissioner, in the wake of the “Black Sox” scandal at the end of the decade.

2005

The White Sox continued their quest to become the first Chicago World Series winner of the century and first South Side champion since 1917, as Freddy García threw a complete game-win in Anaheim, 8-2. The White Sox moved to 3-1 in the ALCS and were now one win from the Fall Classic.

This contest was over early, as Paul Konerko blasted a three-run homer off of Ervin Santana in the first inning. It was PK’s second straight game with a home run in the first frame, and Konerko would go on to win the ALCS MVP award for such slugging.

García continued an anachronistic trend in this ALCS, spinning the third straight complete game for the White Sox, following Mark Buehrle in Game 2 and Jon Garland in Game 3.

2020

On the basis of the first White Sox winning season since 2012 and tremendous individual accomplishments, The Sporting News named White Sox GM Rick Hahn its Executive of the Year, and first baseman José Abreu the Player of the Year.

Hahn became the third Sox executive to win the award following Roland Hemond (1972) and Bill Veeck (1977). Hahn’s deals and restocking the farm system during the rebuild proved to be worthwhile, as the Sox turned the corner during the pandemic-shortened season with a mark of 35-25 and their first playoff appearance since 2008. He received six of the 18 first-place votes. San Diego’s A.J. Preller was second.

Abreu just crushed baseballs from the first day of the shortened campaign, posting a .317 batting average with 19 home runs, 15 doubles and an American League-high 60 RBIs during the 60-game season, appearing in every game. He led the American League in hits (76), slugging percentage, total bases (148) and RBIs, and was second in home runs.

Abreu joined Frank Thomas (1993) and Early Wynn (1959) as White Sox players to win the award. Cleveland righthander Shane Bieber was second in the voting, with Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman finishing third.