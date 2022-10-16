Sharing Sox Podcast 90 — Playoffs show how the game should be played

Recording on the day three of the division series would end, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, admire some of the playoff performances, especially by superstars not named Judge.

That’s even more especially true for José Ramírez, whose full-out dash to first and second, then third, on a blooper to left in the 10th inning Friday should be shown over and over to young aspiring players. It also should be shown to every player on the White Sox (except Josh Harrison and Elvis Andrus, who are unlikely to be on the team again, anyway), over and over and over until they finally pay some attention and maybe learn that you’re supposed to hustle, not lope around the bases or stomp your feet in dismay or admire your work on a ball that ends up not being a homer.

As for White Sox stuff, the two debate the virtue of Ron Washington as a possible manager, the virtue of getting rid of the entire Sox coaching staff — even if it you had to lose Ethan Katz to foist all the others into oblivion. They also debate the likelihood Andrew Vaughn will be able to adequately field at first base and to recover from his slump of the second half of 2022, and, most of all, what in the world Rick Hahn could possibly have in mind when he thinks a team with an empty farm system and no MLB depth could improve through trades.

Maybe Hahn could trade himself. Should be able to get a decent hot dog vendor for him if Jerry eats most of his salary.

