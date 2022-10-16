Today in White Sox History: October 16

1917

In support of the war effort, the White Sox beat the Giants, 6-4, in an exhibition game for 6,000 soldiers stationed at Camp Mills at Mineola-Garden City, N.Y. held the day after the end of the World Series.

The soldiers came from the 155th U.S. Infantry (mostly New Yorkers) and the 149th artillery (from Illinois). The White Sox jumped on Al Demaree for a run in each of the first three frames, while Joe Benz held off the Giants for his four-inning start. The White Sox built a 6-1 lead early, putting the game away.

Benz had phenomenal stats in the 1917 regular season (7-3, 2.47 ERA, 1.046 WHIP) and was on the World Series roster, but did not see any action over the six games of the Fall Classic.

1952

The White Sox sent infielder Willie Miranda to St. Louis in a trade.

So what?

Well, consider this: It marked the third time in four months that Miranda was dealt between the two clubs! He was traded to the Browns on June 15 … 13 days later the Sox had reacquired him. Finally, on this date, they sent him back to the Browns.

The entire situation developed like this: Miranda was traded along with Al Zarilla to the Browns for Tom Wright and Leo Thomas on June 15. The Browns then waived Miranda on June 28, the Sox claimed him, and he returned to Chicago. Then, on this day, he was sent back to St. Louis, along with Hank Edwards, for Joe DeMaestri and Tommy Byrne.

2005

The White Sox won their sixth AL pennant, beating the Angels, 6-3. José Contreras fired the fourth consecutive complete game by the staff. The four consecutive postseason complete games hadn’t been seen in Major League Baseball since the 1956 Yankees pulled off five straight complete games in the World Series. After losing the first game of the ALCS, the White Sox swept away the Angels.

Paul Konerko was named the ALCS MVP, as he hit .286 with two home runs and seven RBIs in the five-game win. The city of Chicago, especially on the South Side and in the South suburbs, went wild as the nuclear scenario happened for Cubs fans … the White Sox were in the World Series!