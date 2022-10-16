Postseason Gamethread: Yankees at Guardians

After blowing a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning last night, the Yankees are hoping to bring the ALDS back to the Bronx. Cleveland, on the other hand is looking to advance to the ALCS tonight after rookie Oscar Gonzalez, delivered a two-out, two-run, walk-off single in last night’s game.

Just as in the opener of this series, Cal Quantril gets the start for Cleveland. Quantril had a solid regular season, going 15-5 with a 3.38 ERA over 186 1⁄ 3 innings of work. The southpaw pitched five innings last Tuesday and gave up four runs on four hits, two of them home runs.

We think you can be even louder than you were last night.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/0Tj1Yfhyng — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 16, 2022

Terry Francona sends Steven Kwan to the plate first tonight. Kwan gets his usual start in left field. He is followed by Amed Rosario at shortstop, José Ramírez batting third and playing third base, and Josh Naylor hitting fourth as the DH. Postseason hero Gonzalez plays right field and bats fifth. Andres Gimenez mans second base and bats sixth. The lineup rounds out with Gabriel Arias at first, Austin Hedges behind the plate, and Myles Straw in center field.

The Yankees send veteran Gerrit Cole to the mound opposite of Quantril. Cole, who went 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA over 200 2⁄ 3 innings pitched in the regular season, pitched 6 1⁄ 3 innings on Tuesday. He gave up just one earned run and struck out eight Guardians hitters. The righthander does not have the veteran edge, however; in his last five postseason elimination games, Cole is 1-3 with a 4.26 ERA.

Aaron Boone sends his Yankees to the plate starting with second baseman Gleyber Torres. Aaron Judge plays right field and bats second, while Anthony Rizzo is in the 3-spot, playing first base. Giancarlo Stanton bats fourth in the DH spot followed by Josh Donaldson at third base, and Oswaldo Cabrera starting at shortstop. The lineup finishes out with Harrison Bader in center field, Jose Trevino behind the dish, and Aaron Hicks in left field.

First pitch of this game is at 6:07 p.m. CT and can be watched on TBS.