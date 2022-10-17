Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Podcast 125 — Soxivus begins, with a Calling of the Managers

Happy Soxivus! We plan on following up our first year celebrating Soxivus in 2021 (Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, Miracles, etc.) with a full two months of celebrating in 2022. Ready or not, here we come.

We’re overjoyed to have Father Soxivus — the man who hatched the plan last year — Tommy Barbee with us on these podcasts. Joining Tommy to start the festivities is host Brett Ballantini and Jordan Hass, Allie Wesel, Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Joe Resis.

The topic to kick off Soxivus, because it is timely and we likely will have no need to address it a year from now, is the manager search: The Calling of the Managers is running on site now, and addressed in the podcast.

Two candidates found endorsements from more than one writer, and they aren’t hard names to guess. Pros and cons of Joe Espada and Sandy Alomar Jr.

Tommy managed to destroy Ron Washington’s candidacy with a discussion of the veteran manager’s priors, which found Joe to be choosing another candidate entirely and for little support to remain among everyone else

A lively debate of which 2005 White Sox player would make the best 2022 White Sox manager; Brett and Tommy both chose one, which at first blush seemed to terrify everyone on the panel

However, both suggestions were validated by swag and resume, and the panel came around. Hints? One candidate is already working in town. The other is a seasoned and skilled manager — just not in this country

What also-ran infielder with a cornpone countenance was one panel member’s first White Sox crush?

Speed round: Is there any conceivable way José Abreu ends up on the North Side? Dante has a suitable answer that could satisfy both sides of town

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.