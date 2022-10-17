Postseason Gamethread: Guardians at Yankees (ALDS Game 5)

The only remaining ALDS game is scheduled for Thursday, October 17, 2022. This game will decide the series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees. However, there is rain predicted throughout most of the evening tonight in New York, so hopefully, we’ll see the conclusion of this series wrapped up without much delay. The start time is currently scheduled for 6:07 pm CT.

The underdog Guardians are looking to steal a win tonight in New York and swipe the series from the Yankees. They are sending Aaron Civale to the mound, where he will make his postseason debut in an effort to secure a W in this winner-take-all game. Civale saw limited action this season, as he endured three separate stints on the injured list. Cleveland is hoping for a solid start from their right-handed starter. Civale won his last time out, as he pitched six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. That was against the Kansas City Royals on October 5th. He walked away with the win in that game, ending his regular season with a record of 5-6, 4.92 ERA, 98 strikeouts, and 1.19 WHIP.

The Yankees are looking to return to the ALCS with a win at home tonight. The Yanks haven’t been to the championship series since 2019, when they eventually lost to the Houston Astros in four games. The Bronx Bombers will send righty Jameson Taillon to the bump this evening, and they hope that he’s left his showing in game two behind him. Taillon faced three batters in the top of the 10th inning last Friday, retiring none. He snagged the L for that game, giving up two runs on three hits securing himself an infinity ERA for the postseason. Overall, Taillon had a solid regular season for the Yankees with a record of 14-5, 3.91 ERA, 151 strikeouts, and 1.13 WHIP.

Here are the starting lineups:

You can catch this win-or-go-home game tonight on TBS.