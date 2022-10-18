Postseason Gamethread: ALDS Game 5 & NLCS Game 1

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will face-off in the final game of the ALDS at 3:07 PM CT today after the game last night was postponed due to inclement weather.

The darkhorse Guardians are looking to grab a win today in New York and take the series from the Yankees. The Guardians are hoping to break their postseason losing streak as they have lost their last seven win-or-go-home games. They are depending on righty Aaron Civale, who will make his postseason debut in an effort to secure a W in the elimination game. Civale saw limited action this season, as he endured three separate stints on the injured list. Civale’s last outing was during the regular season on October 5, when he pitched six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk, and nine strikeouts versus the Kansas City Royals. He collected the win in that game ending his regular season with a record of 5-6, 4.92 ERA, 98 strikeouts, and 1.19 WHIP.

New York is seeking to return to the ALCS with a win at home today. The Yanks were last in the championship series back in 2019, when they eventually lost to the Houston Astros in four games. The Bronx Bombers are handing the ball to lefty ace Nestor Cortés in this do-or-die game. Cortés will head to the mound with only three days of rest. He last pitched in Game 2 of the ALDS on October 14, which was his first postseason performance. The Yankees are hoping to get some more length from their southpaw today, as he left Game 2 after only five innings pitched. He received a no-decision after allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Here are the starting lineups:

It's always been us versus the world.



We were ready last night. We'll be ready this afternoon.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/VP3blwbkEn — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 18, 2022

You can catch this win-or-go-home game today on TBS.

The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres will begin the NLCS tonight at 7:03 PM CT. The teams, which were both underdogs in the division round, are facing off at Petco Park in a best-of-seven series.

The Phillies will pitch their ace, Zack Wheeler, to start the series. Wheeler has had a solid postseason so far, even though he has yet to secure a win. The righty has pitched in two games and has an ERA of 2.19 in 12 1⁄ 3 innings. He lost his last outing against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS on October 12, when Atlanta managed four hits, three runs, one walk, and five strikeouts in six innings against him.

The Padres will also send their ace, Yu Darvish, to the mound to open the series. Darvish, a postseason veteran, will make his 10th playoff appearance against the Phillies. Darvish has been great so far this postseason, pitching 12 innings in two games with an ERA of 3.00. He earned the victory in both of those games, and San Diego is hoping he can add one more tonight.

Here are the lineups:

You can watch Game 1 of the NLCS on FS1.