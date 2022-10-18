 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ALDS Game 5 Bird App Recap: Yankees 5, Guardians 1

Cleveland’s World Series hopes and dreams fall short, as New York puts the upstarts to rest

By Kristina Airdo
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
Turn and cough: Hells bells, Anthony Rizzo and the rest of his insipid Bombers are heading to the ALCS in a series we hope ends with both rosters just passing out from tasting themselves.
The AL East champion New York Yankees squared up against the AL Central-winning Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS, after a wildly-mismanaged, five-hour rain delay on Monday. This caused a (quite silly) problem where the Guardians weren’t even able to stay together as a team at the same hotel. I’m sorry, but it’s funny.

Here’s how the Guardians will lined them up, as they looked to outlast the Yankees on their home turf. Yes, they are still rocking with Aaron Civale, even with the extra day of rest. Best of luck to Cleveland.

The Yankees have “Nasty Nestor” on the mound tonight in front of their wild home crowd.

Outside of Steven Kwan continuing to hit and get on base, Nestor shut Cleveland down in the first. However, poor Aaron Civale didn’t fare as well in his postseason debut.

Civale walked and hit two of the first three batters, before Giancarlo Stanton made him pay. Admittedly, that turned bad way quicker than I expected.

Five batters, three runs, and one out later, Sam Hentges came in to relieve in the first inning.

He in fact was able to get out of the inning, and it was working... until Aaron Judge took him deep in the second. Cleveland’s day is definitely not going according to plan.

The Guardians got it going in the third, and José Ramírez came up with the bases loaded. Sadly, they only got one run out of it, and it was 4-1 Yankees. Some analysis:

Both teams’ offenses were fairly quiet until the Yankees stole one back in the fifth off of an Anthony Rizzo RBI single. James Karinchak would come in to clean up the mess, holding New York to a three-run lead.

Karinchak went another two scoreless. It was nice listening to the boos though, I’m not going to lie.

Jonathan Loáisiga came out fired up. He got into a bit of trouble in the sixth, but bounced back and shut the Guardians down for two straight innings.

Wandy Peralta came in to pitch for the fifth straight game, and officially put the Guardians season to bed.

This definitely checks out.

Oh, yippee! Another Astros vs. Yankees ALCS. What a thrill. I think I just became a National League fan. Any team will do, really.

Goodnight, Cleveland.

