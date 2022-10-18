ALDS Game 5 Bird App Recap: Yankees 5, Guardians 1

The AL East champion New York Yankees squared up against the AL Central-winning Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS, after a wildly-mismanaged, five-hour rain delay on Monday. This caused a (quite silly) problem where the Guardians weren’t even able to stay together as a team at the same hotel. I’m sorry, but it’s funny.

Here’s how the Guardians will lined them up, as they looked to outlast the Yankees on their home turf. Yes, they are still rocking with Aaron Civale, even with the extra day of rest. Best of luck to Cleveland.

It's always been us versus the world.



We were ready last night. We'll be ready this afternoon.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/VP3blwbkEn — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 18, 2022

The Yankees have “Nasty Nestor” on the mound tonight in front of their wild home crowd.

Outside of Steven Kwan continuing to hit and get on base, Nestor shut Cleveland down in the first. However, poor Aaron Civale didn’t fare as well in his postseason debut.

Really happy we started Aaron Civale in Game 5 of the ALDS. This is very fun and definitely a great idea — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) October 18, 2022

Aaron Civale when he’s not pitching against some feeble AL Central offense pic.twitter.com/nHbgQjPFXt — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) October 18, 2022

Civale walked and hit two of the first three batters, before Giancarlo Stanton made him pay. Admittedly, that turned bad way quicker than I expected.

And that’s why Civale should’ve never thrown a pitch in this game — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) October 18, 2022

Giancarlo Stanton vs Aaron Civale#RepBX



Home Run (2)



Exit velo: 107.5 mph

Launch angle: 20 deg

Proj. distance: 379 ft



This would have been a home run in 3/30 MLB ballparks



CLE (0) @ NYY (3)

1st pic.twitter.com/Rs93Shr1yk — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) October 18, 2022

Five batters, three runs, and one out later, Sam Hentges came in to relieve in the first inning.

Tito: “Can you get us out of this inning?”



Sam Hentges: “Well I did stay at a Holiday Inn last night.” — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 18, 2022

He in fact was able to get out of the inning, and it was working... until Aaron Judge took him deep in the second. Cleveland’s day is definitely not going according to plan.

updating this AGAIN...



most career HR in winner-take-all postseason games:



Aaron Judge: 4

Giancarlo Stanton: 3

Yogi Berra: 3

Didi Gregorius: 3

Troy O’Leary: 3

Moose Skowron: 3 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 18, 2022

The Guardians got it going in the third, and José Ramírez came up with the bases loaded. Sadly, they only got one run out of it, and it was 4-1 Yankees. Some analysis:

I think it would have been a smarter decision for Jose Ramirez to get a hit instead of a sac fly so that he could have helped his team score more runs and not add an out — Harry (@lTweetAndDrive) October 18, 2022

Both teams’ offenses were fairly quiet until the Yankees stole one back in the fifth off of an Anthony Rizzo RBI single. James Karinchak would come in to clean up the mess, holding New York to a three-run lead.

Karinchak went another two scoreless. It was nice listening to the boos though, I’m not going to lie.

Why are Yankees fans booing Karinchak? He probably shares the same views as 95% of that stadium. — Robert (@JRAMNOTTHAGOAT) October 18, 2022

Jonathan Loáisiga came out fired up. He got into a bit of trouble in the sixth, but bounced back and shut the Guardians down for two straight innings.

Loaisiga since coming back from injury in august pic.twitter.com/nR3s4o8HA8 — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) October 18, 2022

Wandy Peralta came in to pitch for the fifth straight game, and officially put the Guardians season to bed.

Aaron Civale's start was the apocalyptic, worst-case scenario and it still gave the Guardians 8 innings to score 4 runs. There's way more to this loss than that one decision. — Matt Lyons (@mattrly) October 18, 2022

This definitely checks out.

Teams that score first are now 81-47 all-time in winner-take-all postseason games



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 18, 2022

Oh, yippee! Another Astros vs. Yankees ALCS. What a thrill. I think I just became a National League fan. Any team will do, really.

the sheer magnitude of the contrast in vibes between the Padres-Phillies NLCS and the Yankees-Astros ALCS are absolutely astronomical. one of the largest Vibe Differentials we've ever seen — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 18, 2022

Goodnight, Cleveland.