SSS on the Farm Podcast 35 — Birmingham Barons 2022 season review

Darren Black chats with Brett Ballantini about the highs and lows of the 2022 Birmingham Barons. Hey, did you know the Barons had a better record without all those blue-chip prospects added as part of Project Birmingham?

See, you’ll learn some stuff:

How José Rodríguez went from 98-pound weakling to Charles Atlas superman in the course of a couple of months!

Davis Martin has lost his potent put-away pitch in the majors compared to Double-A, but hey, he wasn’t supposed to be in the majors yet, anyway

The “new Martin,” Sean Burke, underwent an amazing transformation from first half-Bham to second, and holy moly was the second half better

The parade of potential second basemen on the South Side continues beyond Popeye, to MLB debuter Lenyn Sosa and Wiffle batter Yolbert Sánchez

Oscar Colás seemed to hit the ball farther and farther as the season wore on; what’s the key to him breaking into the majors in 2023?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.