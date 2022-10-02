 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Birmingham Barons: 2022 final stats

A look at the final numbers on the season, plus additional notes

By Year of the Hamster
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox
Yoelqui Céspedes had a down season, but not for a lack of playing time; his 119 games in Birmingham led all Barons.
Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Birmingham Barons finished 64-77, dead-last in both their division and league for the year. And the club was consistently bad: 31-38 in the first half, 30-39 in the second, 10 games out of first in both halves, 20 games out for the full season. That was good for a tie for 25th of 30 teams in all of Double-A. The Barons had a run differential of -52 on the season.

Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:

Hitting

Team Batting
Name Age G PA R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS
D.J. Burt 26 78 322 53 74 12 1 3 21 39 7 40 53 .268 .366 .351 .717
Moisés Castillo 22 63 269 37 55 13 0 2 29 7 1 32 46 .236 .328 .318 .646
Yoelquis Céspedes 24 119 512 65 118 29 1 17 59 33 12 29 154 .258 .332 .437 .769
Oscar Colás* 23 51 225 39 63 9 1 14 33 1 2 14 54 .306 .364 .563 .928
Luis Curbelo 24 37 122 14 20 5 0 6 24 0 0 8 58 .175 .230 .377 .607
Ian Dawkins 26 65 246 35 53 14 0 5 29 9 2 18 53 .236 .301 .364 .665
Craig Dedelow* 27 104 449 69 89 16 4 22 68 10 4 54 173 .232 .334 .467 .802
Alex Destino* 26 66 265 26 53 9 1 5 31 0 0 39 84 .239 .355 .356 .711
Duke Ellis* 24 9 27 8 7 1 0 1 2 7 1 3 8 .318 .423 .500 .923
Xavier Fernandez 26 30 131 9 37 3 0 2 15 0 0 11 20 .311 .366 .387 .753
DJ Gladney 20 16 58 6 11 2 0 1 5 1 0 1 23 .193 .207 .281 .488
Iván González 25 24 86 10 16 6 0 0 9 0 0 7 13 .208 .282 .286 .568
Yasmani Grandal# 33 3 13 1 3 0 0 1 4 0 0 6 2 .429 .692 .857 1.549
Adam Hackenberg 22 13 46 3 7 1 0 1 2 0 0 3 14 .167 .239 .262 .501
Wes Kath* 19 13 52 1 8 1 0 0 3 0 0 4 23 .170 .250 .192 .442
Luis Mieses* 22 23 102 12 29 5 0 3 16 1 0 4 20 .299 .333 .443 .777
Colson Montgomery* 20 14 52 5 7 1 0 2 7 0 0 2 15 .146 .192 .292 .484
J.J. Muno* 28 94 331 49 65 10 1 4 33 29 8 37 77 .234 .354 .320 .674
Tyler Neslony* 28 64 292 49 84 26 3 11 44 16 5 31 48 .326 .404 .578 .982
Tyler Osik 25 14 53 5 9 1 0 2 3 1 1 6 19 .200 .321 .356 .676
Bryan Ramos 20 21 86 8 18 3 0 3 12 0 1 5 15 .225 .279 .375 .654
Cornelius Randolph* 25 11 38 2 4 2 0 0 1 0 1 4 19 .118 .211 .177 .387
Raudy Read 28 78 329 40 83 21 1 17 67 0 0 43 61 .302 .398 .571 .969
Jose Rodriguez 21 104 484 75 123 21 6 11 68 40 10 38 66 .280 .340 .430 .770
Jagger Rusconi# 25 28 114 11 22 4 0 0 9 1 3 13 32 .232 .342 .274 .616
Yolbert Sánchez 25 14 67 7 18 1 0 0 6 0 0 13 7 .353 .508 .373 .880
Evan Skoug* 26 69 263 39 50 15 0 11 25 2 1 37 76 .233 .369 .456 .825
Lenyn Sosa 22 62 289 47 85 10 2 14 48 0 0 21 40 .331 .384 .549 .933
Wilfred Veras 19 12 48 5 12 3 0 3 5 0 0 3 14 .267 .313 .533 .846
29 Players 24.6 138 5371 730 1223 244 21 161 678 197 59 526 1287 .260 .345 .423 .768
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 10/2/2022.

  • Project Birmingham screws with the normal skew of players in Double-A this year, but of 29 total batters, the team averaged 24.6 years of age, ranging from 19 (Wilfred Veras and Wes Kath) to 33 (rehabbing Yasmani Grandal).
  • Yoelqui Céspedes was the Barons iron man this season, seeing action in a team-high 119 games. That’s 15 more than José Rodríguez, Craig Dedelow (both with 104), or anyone else.
  • Céspedes also had more plate appearances (512), at-bats (458), doubles (29), and total bases (200) than any other Baron. He was caught stealing a team-high 12 times, but against 33 steals that’s still a 73.3% success rate. With the new rules on the basepaths, you’d like to see more efficiency from him there. The speedster was also hit with a mind-boggling 23 pitches to lead Birmingham.
  • Rodríguez led Birmingham with 75 runs, 123 hits, six triples, and had his power-speed game going with a team-high 40 steals. Though caught 10 times, that’s still a strong 80% success rate in thefts.
  • Dedelow topped all Barons with 22 home runs and tied with Rodríguez for RBIs honors, at 68. The Indiana Hoosier also was the closest thing Bham had to a three-outcomes player, leading the team with 54 walks and an outright-blinding 173 Ks.
  • At .331, Lenyn Sosa led Birmingham in batting average.
  • Tyler Neslony topped all Barons with a .404 on-base percentage and .578 slugging percentage, which naturally meant he also was at the head of a competitive class with a .982 OPS.
  • Raudy Read grounded into a team-high 14 double plays.
  • Winston-Salem had just five sacrifice bunts all season, led by D.J. Burt’s two. Read and Sosa tied for the club lead with six sacrifice flies.
  • The Dash drew just seven intentional walks in 2022, with Oscar Colás taking two of them to lead the club.

Pitching

Team Pitching
Name Age W L ERA G GS GF SV IP H ER HR BB IBB SO WHIP
Ángel Acevedo 23 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 0 2.0 4 4 1 1 0 1 2.500
Skylar Árias* 25 0 0 54.00 1 0 0 0 0.1 1 2 0 1 0 1 6.000
Yoan Aybar* 24 0 1 8.10 10 0 3 0 10.0 11 9 2 8 0 15 1.900
Jason Bilous 24 5 7 5.27 19 16 0 0 83.2 78 49 10 55 0 104 1.590
Scott Blewett 26 7 6 5.03 24 22 1 0 111.0 122 62 13 44 0 99 1.495
Taylor Broadway 25 3 2 4.74 37 0 18 1 49.1 58 26 8 14 1 74 1.459
Sean Burke 22 2 7 4.81 19 19 0 0 73.0 72 39 11 33 0 99 1.438
Hansen Butler 26 0 1 11.66 10 0 0 0 14.2 20 19 4 19 0 8 2.659
Will Carter 29 0 0 7.36 2 0 0 0 3.2 4 3 2 1 0 5 1.364
Declan Cronin 24 1 2 3.86 22 1 13 1 28.0 25 12 2 14 0 24 1.393
Andrew Dalquist 21 0 2 3.38 4 4 0 0 13.1 11 5 1 11 0 11 1.650
Garrett Davila* 25 6 5 4.97 29 11 0 0 88.2 93 49 7 47 0 88 1.579
Theo Denlinger 25 1 2 4.70 32 0 15 5 38.1 34 20 6 18 1 49 1.357
Johan Domínguez 26 0 0 0.00 1 1 0 0 5.0 3 0 0 0 0 7 0.600
Fraser Ellard* 24 1 0 4.28 33 0 7 3 40.0 40 19 0 26 0 46 1.650
Name Age W L ERA G GS GF SV IP H ER HR BB IBB SO WHIP
Caleb Freeman 24 0 0 8.79 15 0 5 0 14.1 13 14 1 14 0 15 1.884
Brian Glowicki 27 2 3 4.18 23 3 7 0 32.1 23 15 4 22 2 31 1.392
Haylen Green* 24 0 1 13.50 1 0 0 0 2.0 3 3 1 1 0 3 2.000
Lincoln Henzman 26 0 0 3.21 9 0 3 2 14.0 13 5 2 7 0 18 1.429
Trey Jeans* 26 2 1 6.05 16 0 2 0 19.1 19 13 2 18 0 20 1.914
Jared Kelley 20 0 2 4.50 3 3 0 0 12.0 13 6 2 7 0 12 1.667
Kyle Kubat* 29 0 0 4.15 2 1 0 0 4.1 2 2 0 4 0 4 1.385
Davis Martin 25 2 1 3.00 5 5 0 0 24.0 23 8 4 7 0 33 1.250
Alejandro Mateo 28 1 0 0.00 6 0 2 0 7.2 4 0 0 8 0 9 1.565
Cristian Mena 19 0 1 6.30 3 3 0 0 10.0 16 7 1 1 0 13 1.700
Steve Moyers* 28 5 3 5.61 9 8 0 0 43.1 63 27 7 10 0 36 1.685
J.J. Muno 28 0 1 7.27 10 0 10 0 8.2 14 7 2 2 0 3 1.846
Edgar Navarro 24 4 2 3.53 35 0 16 3 43.1 29 17 3 36 1 54 1.500
J.B. Olson 27 0 1 12.27 3 1 0 0 3.2 4 5 1 3 0 4 1.909
Karan Patel 25 0 0 13.50 1 0 0 0 1.1 3 2 0 3 0 3 4.500
Name Age W L ERA G GS GF SV IP H ER HR BB IBB SO WHIP
Félix Paulino 27 4 4 3.29 33 1 6 1 68.1 54 25 8 19 1 67 1.068
Sammy Peralta* 24 4 3 3.70 29 0 10 4 56.0 47 23 5 19 0 68 1.179
Kaleb Roper 26 2 6 7.78 30 11 6 0 83.1 116 72 16 42 0 84 1.896
Garrett Schoenle* 24 0 1 2.25 4 4 0 0 16.0 14 4 2 4 0 17 1.125
Luke Shilling 24 1 0 11.74 9 0 3 0 7.2 8 10 2 10 0 10 2.348
Yoelvín Silven 23 4 2 7.71 36 0 7 0 46.2 63 40 13 18 1 52 1.736
Kohl Simas 22 0 0 9.95 6 0 1 0 6.1 10 7 3 4 0 6 2.211
Chase Solesky 24 0 0 1.50 2 0 0 0 6.0 6 1 0 3 0 8 1.500
Felipe Tejada 24 0 1 9.00 3 0 0 0 3.0 4 3 0 3 0 3 2.333
Matthew Thompson 21 0 2 5.33 7 7 0 0 25.1 26 15 3 11 0 31 1.461
Vince Vannelle 24 0 1 11.37 7 0 2 0 6.1 10 8 1 9 0 7 3.000
Emilio Vargas 25 4 6 5.20 18 14 1 0 79.2 77 46 10 41 0 87 1.481
Norge Vera 22 0 0 5.63 3 3 0 0 8.0 5 5 0 12 0 12 2.125
43 Players 24.7 61 77 5.25 138 138 138 20 1214.0 1258 708 160 630 7 1341 1.555
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 10/2/2022.

  • Unlike all the other affiliates so far, pitchers and hitters were basically the same age in Birmingham, with the 43 pitchers on the roster averaging 24.7 years of age and ranging from 19 to 29. As in Winston-Salem, the only teenager in Birmingham this season was Cristian Mena.
  • Scott Blewett led Birmingham with seven wins, 22 starts, 111 innings, 122 hits and 16 wild pitches. He and Emilio Vargas led the team with three balks.
  • Jason Bilous and Sean Burke took losses honors with seven apiece. Bilous issued more walks (55) than any Baron, but also led the way with 104 Ks.
  • The best 20-plus innings ERA in Birmingham came from Davis Martin, at 3.00.
  • It was a close battle, but before Taylor Broadway was dealt to Boston as the player to be named later in the Jake Diekman deal (yep, not only have to pay Diekman next year, too, but lost Reese McGuire and Broadway to boot), he led Birmingham with 37 appearances. Among players still in the White Sox system, Yoelvín Silven led the way, with 36.
  • Broadway finished more games than any other Baron (18), but among players in the system currently, the finish winner is Edgar Navarro (16).
  • Eight Barons had saves in 2022, led by Theo Denlinger with five.
  • Kaleb Roper led the Barons by allowing 77 runs, 72 earned and 16 homers.
  • Birmingham pitchers hit 78 batters all year, which really seems like a lot. Of the 26 pitchers who hit at least one, Garrett Davila led the way with eight.
  • Félix Paulino hasn’t shown up here yet, but had a strong season, leading the Barons with a 1.068 WHIP.

