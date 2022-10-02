Birmingham Barons: 2022 final stats

The Birmingham Barons finished 64-77, dead-last in both their division and league for the year. And the club was consistently bad: 31-38 in the first half, 30-39 in the second, 10 games out of first in both halves, 20 games out for the full season. That was good for a tie for 25th of 30 teams in all of Double-A. The Barons had a run differential of -52 on the season.

Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:

Project Birmingham screws with the normal skew of players in Double-A this year, but of 29 total batters, the team averaged 24.6 years of age, ranging from 19 ( Wilfred Veras and Wes Kath ) to 33 (rehabbing Yasmani Grandal ).

and ) to 33 (rehabbing ). Yoelqui Céspedes was the Barons iron man this season, seeing action in a team-high 119 games. That’s 15 more than José Rodríguez , Craig Dedelow (both with 104), or anyone else.

was the Barons iron man this season, seeing action in a team-high 119 games. That’s 15 more than , (both with 104), or anyone else. Céspedes also had more plate appearances (512), at-bats (458), doubles (29), and total bases (200) than any other Baron. He was caught stealing a team-high 12 times, but against 33 steals that’s still a 73.3% success rate. With the new rules on the basepaths, you’d like to see more efficiency from him there. The speedster was also hit with a mind-boggling 23 pitches to lead Birmingham.

Rodríguez led Birmingham with 75 runs, 123 hits, six triples, and had his power-speed game going with a team-high 40 steals. Though caught 10 times, that’s still a strong 80% success rate in thefts.

Dedelow topped all Barons with 22 home runs and tied with Rodríguez for RBIs honors, at 68. The Indiana Hoosier also was the closest thing Bham had to a three-outcomes player, leading the team with 54 walks and an outright-blinding 173 Ks.

At .331, Lenyn Sosa led Birmingham in batting average.

led Birmingham in batting average. Tyler Neslony topped all Barons with a .404 on-base percentage and .578 slugging percentage, which naturally meant he also was at the head of a competitive class with a .982 OPS.

topped all Barons with a .404 on-base percentage and .578 slugging percentage, which naturally meant he also was at the head of a competitive class with a .982 OPS. Raudy Read grounded into a team-high 14 double plays.

grounded into a team-high 14 double plays. Winston-Salem had just five sacrifice bunts all season, led by D.J. Burt ’s two. Read and Sosa tied for the club lead with six sacrifice flies.

’s two. Read and Sosa tied for the club lead with six sacrifice flies. The Dash drew just seven intentional walks in 2022, with Oscar Colás taking two of them to lead the club.