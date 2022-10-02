Bird App Recap: Is anyone even watching anymore?

It’s game 159? The White Sox playoff hopes died a while ago. Nothing matters anymore. Nothing has mattered in a while. There’s good news, however. (All the best to Tony as much as we dislike him as a manager, he deserves to go home and live healthy.)

Sunday Notebook: Tony La Russa expected to announce retirement as White Sox manager; Pedro Martinez loving flair in game; #Astros potential front office change; more. https://t.co/9jllBAIJXS — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 2, 2022

The reaction from Sox fans is, well, what you’d expect.

The TLR experiment ending brings me so much peace — Roxy but Spooky (@chi_rox_) October 2, 2022

Ricky Renteria, who had to weather horrible rosters and low payrolls, got nothing but a "goodbye, fuck you very much" from White Sox brass and Tony LaRussa is getting the "oh what a hero" treatment. — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) October 2, 2022

Watch the White Sox sweep the Twins after the TLR retiring news . — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) October 2, 2022

The article itself was um, weird, to put it mildly.

“would have made no difference” pic.twitter.com/H4Bp6hlCVW — baseball is dead to me (@NorthSideSoxPod) October 2, 2022

Ok, but who’s next?

How to predict the next White Sox manager:



Step 1: make a list of people who would be very bad for the job

Step 2: circle the worst on the list — Dr. C Spook-ghetti (@C_Spaghett1) October 2, 2022

Bad front office continues to be bad

Miguel Cairo said he saw the news on Tony La Russa via the @BNightengale story like everyone else.



Cairo gave an interesting answer on whether this same player group will be better next season. He put a big emphasis on better accountability. pic.twitter.com/oVAleMJY3O — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 2, 2022

Oh yeah, there’s still a baseball game today, and they’re not even trying to finish at .500 anymore.

The Padres in brown, as per usual.

Padres are back to wearing their semi UPS uniforms — Kelly McCarthy (@mcKmarth) October 2, 2022

Literally no one is tweeting about the actual, very boring game so far, so let’s check in on the post game crew:

I’m like this close from dropping the word “Temp” from my current Twitter name https://t.co/lRtD3M1BTT — Temp Mets Fan Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) October 2, 2022

OK, maybe not.

It’s two innings into this game, and the most exciting thing was Bob Melvin getting hit by a foul ball.

Bob Melvin, on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, just got smoked with a Yoán Moncada foul ball in the shoulder area. He's back on the top step of the dugout. Signaling that he's fine. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 2, 2022

(Waking up from a nap)

Oh ... uh... Yoán Moncada is once again silencing the haters, and making a good throw from third base to get the first out in the third.

Just watched a casual yoan web gem right in front of me — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) October 2, 2022

A very unimpressive baseball game so far.

I have to say I'm not overly impressed with the Padres. They don't seem to be anything spectacular. #WhiteSox — Melissa (@soxmom72) October 2, 2022

Adam Engel misplays a ball in the outfield that puts Jake Cronenworth on second, and it is somehow scored a hit???

If that's a hit, then just make them all hits. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 2, 2022

Mike Trout has played 115 games this year and still somehow has more than twice the amount of home runs as anyone on the White Sox.

Enough said.

Jason and Steve talking about poop just about sums up this season — wettest sox u'know (@flannelGoddess) October 2, 2022

No runs for either side through five innings, and I don’t know if it’s because the pitching is good or the offense is bad. Either way, it’s no longer scoreless, as Elvis Andrus blasts a ball to the Western Metal Supply company with one out in the sixth, 1-0 Sox.

ELVIS HIT THE BUILDING — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) October 2, 2022

Apparently it might even have awoken a beat writer from slumber?

I heard a loud crack and saw Elvis Andrus taking a home run trot.

Breaks a scoreless tie.

Second homer in two days. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) October 2, 2022

Aaaand that’s not a great stat.

I don't consider Elvis Andrus' full season to be part of the race to be the White Sox home run leader, but he has 16 total on the season. Team leader Andrew Vaughn has 17. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 2, 2022

Lynn gets out of the sixth after a nice double play from Josh Harrison.

Lance Lynn's ERA down to 3.95 through six scoreless innings. He's at 85 pitches, leading Padres 1-0 in his final start of 2022. pic.twitter.com/Rry6WKY5yo — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) October 2, 2022

In the game of exceeding vs. not meeting expectations, the Orioles are basically the exact opposite of the Sox.

62? Oh, we thought you said 82. pic.twitter.com/ZOfQYgBtd7 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 2, 2022

Some fun facts:

An informative trip, if nothing else. pic.twitter.com/f3nWuANQqz — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 2, 2022

A bloop single and a bobble on the throw gets Andrew Vaughn in from second and Adam Engel an RBI to make it 2-0, Sox.

A walk and a wild pitch allow Adam Engel's two-out base hit to provide an insurance run. They've got a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) October 2, 2022

The Padres mid-game made the playoffs.

Standing ovation in San Diego as the Marlins win and the Padres clinch — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 2, 2022

Ha-Seong Kim goes yard, and it’s 2-1.

Sox' seventh-inning insurance run looming rather large after Lance Lynn gives up a solo homer to Ha-Seong Kim. That shrinks the Sox' lead to 2-1. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) October 2, 2022

At least someone admits it.

I love that Jason continually points out that Stoney is a petty blocker! — Amanda K (@den_manders_01) October 2, 2022

Lance managed to keep the ERA below an unsightly 4.00 this season.

Lance Lynn closes the season with seven innings of one-run ball. Puts a 3.99 ERA into the books. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) October 2, 2022

Most consecutive starts with 1 or 0 walks allowed

White Sox history



18 Doc White 1907-08

16 John Buzhardt 1963-64

15 Lance Lynn 2022 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 2, 2022

Don’t we all?

Hendriks gets the save, Sox get the win, now two wins away from a .500 record. (Wow, it’s depressing that we’re rooting for 81 wins at this point.)

And this ballgame is ovah. Sox get a 2-1 win over the Padres to finish off the final road trip of the season. Lance Lynn was stellar. Sox are a game below .500 with three games remaining. Should be a big news day tomorrow on the South Side. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) October 2, 2022