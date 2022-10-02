End of the ride (again)

Early Sunday morning, USA Today writer Bob Nightengale reported that Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be announcing his retirement on Monday. And as exciting as the news is, we’re not linking to Nightengale’s piece, which is his usual incomprehensible garble, bow-tied with the gaslighting of White Sox fans.

Nightengale’s break was followed up by a tweet from 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine that La Russa will be holding a press conference Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Tony LaRussa will speak about his future tomorrow afternoon at the ballpark. The rest is unknown until then about his future with the franchise. @BNightengale first to report Tony will resign from his role as manager. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) October 2, 2022

This news comes at the tail end of a season in which many expected the White Sox to be a serious World Series contender but have underachieved, being eliminated from playoff contention last week.

La Russa has been out since August 29 due to issues with his pacemaker, which he had a procedure to repair on August 30. La Russa’s record as White Sox manger during his second stint in charge of the White Sox, beginning in 2021, is 156-135. Miguel Cairo has gone 15-14 since taking over for La Russa.

The White Sox will now be going into the offseason with yet another hole that must be filled, as this is the second time in three seasons that the team will look for a new manager.

Stay glued to South Side Sox as we follow this story into Monday and the offseason.