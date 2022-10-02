 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tony La Russa to retire on Monday USA Today reports the HOFBP will heed doctors' orders and step down

End of the ride (again)

As the season comes to a close, reports are saying that manager Tony La Russa will have to retire due to ongoing medical issues

By Dante Jones
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago White Sox
As reported by USA Today, Tony La Russa will be walking off the field, for good ... again ... at the end of the season.
Early Sunday morning, USA Today writer Bob Nightengale reported that Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be announcing his retirement on Monday. And as exciting as the news is, we’re not linking to Nightengale’s piece, which is his usual incomprehensible garble, bow-tied with the gaslighting of White Sox fans.

Nightengale’s break was followed up by a tweet from 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine that La Russa will be holding a press conference Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This news comes at the tail end of a season in which many expected the White Sox to be a serious World Series contender but have underachieved, being eliminated from playoff contention last week.

La Russa has been out since August 29 due to issues with his pacemaker, which he had a procedure to repair on August 30. La Russa’s record as White Sox manger during his second stint in charge of the White Sox, beginning in 2021, is 156-135. Miguel Cairo has gone 15-14 since taking over for La Russa.

The White Sox will now be going into the offseason with yet another hole that must be filled, as this is the second time in three seasons that the team will look for a new manager.

Stay glued to South Side Sox as we follow this story into Monday and the offseason.

