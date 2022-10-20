Postseason Gamethread: Yankees at Astros (ALCS Game 2)

Thursday will see the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros go head-to-head in Game 2 of the ALCS in Texas at 6:37 p.m. CT. Last night, Justin Verlander secured the Astros win by throwing six innings and surrendering only one run on three hits, one walk, and 11 strikeouts. Verlander now owns a postseason record of 15-11, 3.55 ERA, 219 strikeouts, and 1.09 WHIP.

Today, the Yankees are looking to tie the series up at one before heading back home to the Bronx. Luis Severino will take the ball for the Yanks. Severino has yet to beat Houston in the postseason (2017 and 2019), owning a 0-2 record in three starts. The righty pitched last week in Game 3 of the ALDS and was handed a no-decision in the contest, in which the Guardians walked off New York in the ninth inning. Severino pitched 5 2⁄3 innings in that game, giving up three runs on eight hits, no walks, and six strikeouts. He saw limited action during the regular season, as he spent 60 days on the injured list with a low-grade right lat strain. However, despite only starting 19 games, Severino had a strong season, finishing with a record of 7-3, 3.18 ERA, 112 strikeouts, and 1.00 WHIP.

The Astros are sending Framber Valdez to the mound. He should be raring to go, pitching on six days' rest. The lefty last pitched one week ago, on October 13, in the ALDS versus the Seattle Mariners, where he had a no-decision and went 5 2⁄3 innings, allowing four hits and three walks, with 10 strikeouts. Valdez faced the Bronx Bombers only once during the regular season, on June 23. He also received a no-decision in that contest, pitching six innings, surrendering three runs on just two hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts. All three runs came on a home run from Giancarlo Stanton. Valdez had an overall outstanding regular season for the Astros, setting a single-season record with 25 consecutive quality starts and finishing the year at 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA, 194 strikeouts, and 1.16 WHIP,

You can watch tonight’s game on TBS.

Here is New York’s starting lineup:

Here is how Houston will line it up: