Postseason Gamethread: Padres at Phillies (NLCS Game 3)

Even though the White Sox are not in the postseason, there was a bit of official news, and plenty of scuttlebutt tossed about today.

First of all, as reported by Scott Merkin, there will be no SoxFest in 2023. I’m SURE this decision has nothing to do with avoiding the fanbase and facing the music. I will have a story on this tomorrow, as well.

Second, managerial gossip was aplenty on social media. So much so that one of our SSS writers, Allie Wesel, said it gave her whiplash:

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this afternoon that Astros bench coach Joe Espada would be the next manager of the Chicago White Sox.

Also, NBC Sports Chicago said that Ozzie Guillén has an interview scheduled for next week. Other sources said that Ozzie had already interviewed.

Jim Thome (!) is rumored to be under consideration by the White Sox.

One name on the White Sox wish list, Bruce Bochy, was hired to manage the Texas Rangers.

It promises to get pretty crazy in the coming days with regard to the manager hunt, and who knows what else. So stay tuned to South Side Sox. You can be sure we’ll have a good deal to say once the speculation is over and an official announcement is made.

Now, on to news about legitimate baseball teams.

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will meet at Citizens Bank Park for a 6:37 p.m. CT start. So far, the Phillies are 2-0 at home during the 2022 postseason.

San Diego’s Joe Musgrove will take the ball today, looking for an all-important road win for the Padres. Musgrove is pitching on regular rest, last throwing six strong innings in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers. The Moose has had an incredible postseason this year. He’s pitched in two games with a 1.38 ERA, throwing 13 innings, giving up only two runs on seven hits, striking out 13, and walking four. Musgrove also had a solid regular season, finishing with a record of 10-7, 2.93 ERA, 184 strikeouts, and 1.08 WHIP.

The Phillies are sending Ranger Suárez to the mound. The reliever-turned-starter last pitched in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, where he only pitched 3 1⁄ 3 innings and received a no-decision. The Phillies hope to get more length out of their lefty starter today, especially because they will likely have to throw a bullpen day on Saturday. Suárez was a workhorse during the regular season for the Phillies, setting a single-season personal high with 158 2⁄ 3 innings pitched. He ended with a record of 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA, 194 strikeouts, and 1.16 WHIP.

You can watch tonight’s game on FS1.

Here is San Diego’s starting lineup:

Here is Philadelphia’s starting lineup: