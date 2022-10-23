 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Planet White Sox Podcast 2 — A three-point plan for 2023

Trooper Galactus reveals his modest proposal for better success to Brett Ballantini, plus a little manager talk!

By Brett Ballantini and Trooper Galactus
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
“Bro, you need a better training staff.”
Strap in, it’s a bumpy right and rough visit to Planet White Sox these days — but Trooper Galactus sees a possible sunrise on the horizon. He and Brett Ballantini discuss all things South Side in our second episode:

  • An introduction to Trooper’s Should I Stay or Should I Go series, which indeed promises to point to GO when the budget insists STAY
  • It’s not the injuries (that led to the 2022 team’s demise)!
  • A sneak preview of Trooper’s Soxivus Grievance for 2022: Rick Hahn has hamstrung the White Sox for 2023
  • And finally, the three-point plan — free for the taking, White Sox — that will ensure greater success for those 2023 White Sox
  • Bonus content: Manager talk (shooting for Matt Quatraro, expecting something much less)

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. And if you like the theme music, buy it.

