Planet White Sox Podcast 2 — A three-point plan for 2023

Strap in, it’s a bumpy right and rough visit to Planet White Sox these days — but Trooper Galactus sees a possible sunrise on the horizon. He and Brett Ballantini discuss all things South Side in our second episode:

An introduction to Trooper’s Should I Stay or Should I Go series, which indeed promises to point to GO when the budget insists STAY

It’s not the injuries (that led to the 2022 team’s demise)!

A sneak preview of Trooper’s Soxivus Grievance for 2022: Rick Hahn has hamstrung the White Sox for 2023

And finally, the three-point plan — free for the taking, White Sox — that will ensure greater success for those 2023 White Sox

Bonus content: Manager talk (shooting for Matt Quatraro, expecting something much less)

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

