Glendale Desert Dogs Weekly Review (October 17-23, 2022)

Moises Castillo: .125/.222/.125 — 1 BB, 2 K, 1 R, 2 RBI
Adam Hackenberg: .231/.286/.231 — 1 BB, 4 K, 1 R, 2 RBI
Terrell Tatum: Did not play last week
Chase Solesky: 2 1⁄3 IP, 3.86 ERA, 2 BB, 2 K
Sammy Peralta: 3 IP, 6.00 ERA, 0 BB, 5 K
Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 0.00, 0 BB, 3 K
Declan Cronin: 2 IP, 4.50 ERA, 0 BB, 3 K
Another .500 week for the Desert Dogs, who are 8-8 on the season. Thanks to run differential (best in the league right now), they own the third spot in the standings.
The White Sox offensive prospects certainly did not help in the wins. Moises Castillo had his first bad week of the fall (2-for-16, both hits were singles and came from the same game). Adam Hackenberg got into four games last week, and still refuses to hit anything but singles. He did not have a great week, either, and it is becoming an issue for the team that he does not have extra-base hits. Terrell Tatum did not play again this week, no news on the reason.
Overall, the pitching was better than the bats among Sox representatives. They certainly had their respective strikeout pitches going, with 13 punch outs over 8 1⁄3 innings combined. Lane Ramsey struck out the side in his only appearance of the week. Declan Cronin did have two unearned runs in his outing on Saturday, so the numbers could look worse for him and the group. Sammy Peralta allowed both of his runs on Tuesday, and then went on to have a scoreless second appearance. On Tuesday, he was tasked with keeping the game at a one-run deficit the last two innings and it worked out well in the eighth — but a two-run homer in the ninth solidified the loss. Chase Solesky started that game, and was pulled before the end of the third inning because of pitch count. He was up there, at 62 pitches, allowing too many runners on base and going deep into counts too often. Those runners just did not burn him, though.
