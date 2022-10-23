Glendale Desert Dogs Weekly Review (October 17-23, 2022)

Moises Castillo: .125/.222/.125 — 1 BB, 2 K, 1 R, 2 RBI

Adam Hackenberg: .231/.286/.231 — 1 BB, 4 K, 1 R, 2 RBI

Terrell Tatum: Did not play last week

Chase Solesky: 2 1⁄ 3 IP, 3.86 ERA, 2 BB, 2 K

Sammy Peralta: 3 IP, 6.00 ERA, 0 BB, 5 K

Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 0.00, 0 BB, 3 K

Declan Cronin: 2 IP, 4.50 ERA, 0 BB, 3 K

Another .500 week for the Desert Dogs, who are 8-8 on the season. Thanks to run differential (best in the league right now), they own the third spot in the standings.

The White Sox offensive prospects certainly did not help in the wins. Moises Castillo had his first bad week of the fall (2-for-16, both hits were singles and came from the same game). Adam Hackenberg got into four games last week, and still refuses to hit anything but singles. He did not have a great week, either, and it is becoming an issue for the team that he does not have extra-base hits. Terrell Tatum did not play again this week, no news on the reason.