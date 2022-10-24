Today in White Sox History: October 24

2000

Ken Williams was named the new White Sox GM, replacing the retiring Ron Schueler. Williams, a former Sox player, would bring passion and heart to the position. He also wasn’t afraid to take risks, and wasn’t afraid of failure. He eventually would create a World Series champion in 2005, his signature moment in the organization. After the 2012 season, he moved upstairs as one of the team’s executive vice presidents and ceded day-to-day management of the team to his assistant, Rick Hahn.

2005

The White Sox winning the pennant drew a small cover mention in Sports Illustrated. In the upper left corner was a photo of Paul Konerko swinging, with the headline, “At Last! The White Sox Are In The World Series.”

2020

Oakland A’s closer Liam Hendriks won the Mariano Rivera Award as the top reliever in the AL after saving 14 games with a 1.78 ERA in the 60-game pandemic season. His 1.4 rWAR projects to an extraordinary 3.8 over a full season. On Jan. 15, 2021, after some 11th hour drama and a bizarrely-structured fourth year added to his free agent offer, the White Sox inked Hendriks to anchor their pen on the South Side.