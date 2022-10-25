Today in White Sox History: October 25

1955
White Sox co-GMs Chuck Comiskey and John Rigney made their first trade — shortstop Chico Carrasquel and center fielder Jim Busby went to Cleveland for slugging center fielder Larry Doby, the left-handed power hitter the Sox had been lacking in the previous three years. The deal also made room in the starting lineup for a rookie shortstop from Venezuela named Luis Aparicio.
Doby’s best year with the White Sox was 1956, when he drove in 102 runs, with 24 home runs.
1983
Thanks to the most wins in the major leagues and a second-half run among the best ever, pitcher LaMarr Hoyt won the AL Cy Young.
Hoyt was 9-8 at the All-Star break, then exploded to go 15-2 in the back half, ending the year with a record of 24-10 and an ERA of 3.66. In addition, Hoyt pitched almost 261 innings with only 31 walks. The righty finished his season with a brilliant, complete game, 2-1 ALCS Game 1 win over the Orioles in Baltimore.
Hoyt became the second Sox pitcher to ever win the award (following Early Wynn in 1959), and easily outdistanced Kansas City’s Dan Quisenberry in the vote, 116-81.
Hoyt won 52 games between 1981 and 1983.
2005
Game 3 of the World Series set the record for the longest game (by time) in history. The 14-inning game went 5:41 in Houston, and ended when another role player, Geoff Blum, belted a home run to give the White Sox a 6-5 lead. It would end 7-5, with Game 2 starter Mark Buehrle picking up the save because the Sox were almost out of pitchers.
The Sox rallied from a 4-0 deficit against Roy Oswalt to come back for the win.
Other notables from the night:
- The game duration record would be broken in 2018, when Boston and the Dodgers played an 18-inning game that lasted seven hours, 20 minutes.
- The White Sox and Astros had broken a duration record set in 2000, when the Yankees beat the Mets in 12 innings in Game 1 of the World Series in four hours and 51 minutes.
- This was the first World Series game ever held in the state of Texas, where the Astros had played since 1962 and the Texas Rangers since 1972.
- The 14 innings tied the longest game by innings back in 1916, when Babe Ruth pitched a complete game in Game 2 of the World Series (a contest that took just two hours, 32 minutes to play).
- A combined 43 players were used in the game, setting a World Series record.
- Seventeen combined pitchers and 30 combined runners left on base also broke World Series marks.
