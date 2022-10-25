Grading the White Sox: Anderson Severino

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Anderson Severino

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

Midseason: -1.3 sssWAR

Final: -2.2 sssWAR

We said we’re grading everyone on the roster in 2022, and yes, that includes Anderson Severino’s seven-game MLB debut. The southpaw did not break camp with the White Sox, but got the quick call-up after Lucas Giolito left his Opening Day start injured.

Severino would author a terrific debut vs. Seattle two days after his call-up, finishing a loss by getting three Ks among his four outs and walking just one. From there, it got rough over the next three outings. Without really distinguishing himself from fellow struggling rookie lefty reliever Bennett Sousa, Severino was demoted when Gio was ready to return at the start of May. Severino ended on high notes, throwing hitless and scoreless outings against the Royals and Angels to end his April.

Back in Triple-A with the Knights, Severino was atrocious, with an 11.40 ERA over 37 games, with a 2.633 WHIP. Even on Charlotte’s horrible staff, Severino distinguished himself, falling from a (somewhat surprising) 40-man roster add nine months earlier to getting designated for assignment in August. Worse (though predictably), Severino went unclaimed, and he remains on the Charlotte roster.

Currently, the Dominican native has thrown five scoreless outings for the Escogido Lions in the Dominican Republic Winter League, so perhaps there’s a hope of a career re-set in 2023.

2022 White Sox Grades

Anderson Severino, LHRP, -2.2

Jerry Reinsdorf, OWN, -2.321

Jake Diekman, LHRP, -2.366

Rick Hahn, GM, -2.401

Bennett Sousa, LHRP, -2.425

Frank Menechino, BAT COACH, -2.469

Yasmani Grandal, C/DH, -2.549

Leury García, UTIL, -2.7

Adam Haseley, OF, -3.146

Joe McEwing, 3B Coach, -3.167

Ryan Burr, RHRP, -3.4

Tony La Russa, MGR, -3.5

Dallas Keuchel, LHSP, -3.9