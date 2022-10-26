Grading the White Sox: Daryl Boston

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Daryl Boston

First Base/Outfield Coach

Midseason: -2.7 sssWAR

Final: -2.0 sssWAR

The 2022 season was Daryl Boston’s 10th coaching at the major league level for the White Sox. He’s one of the Sox lifers. Boston played for the Sox from 1984-90 and spent 12 years in their minor league system, mostly coaching outfielders.

D-Bo alone cannot be held responsible for converting first basemen to corner outfielders; no coach could have much success when given that certain-to-fail task. But that said, the team’s outfield defense was anything but good this season. For example, it ranked 26th out of 30 teams in defensive runs saved, and Andrew Vaughn specifically had –14 defensive runs saved. That is downright awful.

Boston did see a lot of action at first base this season, with the ridiculous number of singles (1,005) that the White Sox hit. However, those hits did not result in a compelling number of stolen bases. In fact, although the team started out very proficient in stealing bags, the Sox ended 2022 ranked 24th out of 30 teams, only swiping a total of 58 bags. Again, I’m not sure how much of that is Boston’s fault — but I’m also not sure what benefit he brings. With the increase in the size of the bases next season and limits placed on the pitcher controlling the running game, it might be refreshing to see a new coach who could work with the players on the art of base stealing. Does anyone have Rickey Henderson’s number?

Overall, I wouldn’t be sad to see Boston’s time in Chicago come to an end. As someone who watched him play as a teenager, I’m always sad to see a White Sox player from the 1980s move along. However, I also want this team to be significantly better in 2023; an upgrade coaching first is way overdue.

2022 White Sox Grades

Daryl Boston, 1B Coach, -2.0

Anderson Severino, LHRP, -2.2

Jerry Reinsdorf, OWN, -2.321

Jake Diekman, LHRP, -2.366

Rick Hahn, GM, -2.401

Bennett Sousa, LHRP, -2.425

Frank Menechino, BAT COACH, -2.469

Yasmani Grandal, C/DH, -2.549

Leury García, UTIL, -2.7

Adam Haseley, OF, -3.146

Joe McEwing, 3B Coach, -3.167

Ryan Burr, RHRP, -3.4

Tony La Russa, MGR, -3.5

Dallas Keuchel, LHSP, -3.9