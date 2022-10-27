Should I Stay or Should I Go: Adam Haseley

fWAR: 0.0

bWAR: 0.1

WARP: 0.0

He should stay Formerly an eighth overall draft pick and fringe Top 100 prospect, Haseley never really made good on his talent and has settled into being a fifth outfielder — a role that still has its uses. Hits lefty, which is always nice to have on this current White Sox roster. Can play all three outfield positions, and isn’t due arbitration until 2024.

He should go Literally does nothing well. Is a below-average fielder, doesn’t hit for power or average, and isn’t even a good runner. Performance in Triple-A was so uninspiring, the White Sox continually played an injured Luis Robert rather than call on Haseley.

The verdict With the ascendency of Oscar Colas, a great Triple-A season from Mark Payton (who has re-signed with the organization to provide, at minimum, better depth at Charlotte) and a modicum of progress from Blake Rutherford, Haseley is spare parts as a lefty-hitting outfielder at this point (let’s not consider Gavin Sheets in this equation, please). Haseley can still be optioned and will probably pass through waivers easily, but the team shouldn’t be making any real effort to retain him otherwise, and he should not be a part of their 40-man roster going forward.

If another team wants to take a flier on him, so be it, because if Chicago’s depth gets tested to the point where Haseley’s services are needed, the season is probably lost anyhow.