Sharing Sox Podcast 91 — Phillies phulphil while White Sox phlail and phlunk

Trying to stay awake during what seems like a 5 1⁄ 2 -year break between LCSs and the World Series, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, indulge in a little nostalgia. That nostalgia ranges from the prospect of the return of Ozzieball to the new book that casts Frank Thomas as much more Big Jerk than Big Hurt in his playing days (bringing on discussion of other White Sox Big Jerks).

Then it’s on to funtime managerial speculation. And a useless suggestion to pick up David Stearns (who just resigned as president of baseball operations of the Brewers) to replace Ken Williams (who apparently is in the MLB witness protection program he is so unfindable) so Stearns can remove Rick Hahn, and that replacement can hire a new manager, who can then hire all new coaches, who can then turn over about half of the roster.

Ain’t fantasy wonderful?

And, as long as we’re fantasizing, we end up with a lineup that includes Dansby Swanson, Brandon Nimmo, and, of course, Aaron Judge, and a rotation that includes Carlos Rodón and Jacob deGrom.

The World Series better start before we add Sandy Koufax, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays.

