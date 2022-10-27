Grading the White Sox: Kyle Crick

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Kyle Crick

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Midseason: -2.2 sssWAR

Final: -1.65 sssWAR

You can see my draft strategy here (yes, our staff held a draft to pick who we wanted to profile in this series): Pick players who hardly played and leave the good stuff to others on the masthead. Thus, like the little-used Anderson Severino, I have drawn Kyle Crick.

Unlike Severino, Crick was really good fo the White Sox in a small, 14-game sample size: 4.02 ERA, 3.18 FIP, pitching every third day in April, then resuming that pace upon promotion back to Chicago in June. On June 15, right elbow inflammation landed him on the IL, and he didn’t pitch again all year, eventually moving to the 60-day IL.

Crick was even better in his six sandwich games in Charlotte, leading to an all-over 3.63 ERA in 22 games in 2022. If he is healthy again and wants to showcase his wares for a guaranteed MLB deal in 2024, the White Sox have proven they are willing to give the righty the chance to succeed on the major league roster.

2022 White Sox Grades

Kyle Crick, RHRP, -1.65

Joe Kelly, RHRP, -1.75

Daryl Boston, 1B Coach, -2.0

Anderson Severino, LHRP, -2.2

Jerry Reinsdorf, OWN, -2.321

Jake Diekman, LHRP, -2.366

Rick Hahn, GM, -2.401

Bennett Sousa, LHRP, -2.425

Frank Menechino, BAT COACH, -2.469

Yasmani Grandal, C/DH, -2.549

Leury García, UTIL, -2.7

Adam Haseley, OF, -3.146

Joe McEwing, 3B Coach, -3.167

Ryan Burr, RHRP, -3.4

Tony La Russa, MGR, -3.5

Dallas Keuchel, LHSP, -3.9