Grading the White Sox: Reese McGuire

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Reese McGuire

Catcher

Midseason: -1.4 sssWAR

Final: -1.1 sssWAR

On April 3, the White Sox traded reserve catcher Zack Collins to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for fellow reserve catcher, Reese McGuire. A former 2013 first round pick, McGuire’s batting average with the 2021 Blue Jays was .253, with one home run and 10 RBIs, over 78 games.

During his stint with the White Sox, and prior to the August 2 trade deadline, McGuire had a batting average of .261, over the course of 53 games. His ability to frame pitches, block defensively, and even manage to throw opposing base-stealers out at second base, he provided a rare glimpse of what a strong backup catcher could be.

The fact that Collins was no longer making fans collectively hold their breaths every time he was catching, was an added bonus.

Overall, McGuire’s short-lived career with the White Sox earns a passing grade: Inconsistent in terms of providing a quality bat, but consistent in performing his duties as a catcher.

2022 White Sox Grades

Reese McGuire, C, -1.1

Kyle Crick, RHRP, -1.65

Joe Kelly, RHRP, -1.75

Daryl Boston, 1B Coach, -2.0

Anderson Severino, LHRP, -2.2

Jerry Reinsdorf, OWN, -2.321

Jake Diekman, LHRP, -2.366

Rick Hahn, GM, -2.401

Bennett Sousa, LHRP, -2.425

Frank Menechino, BAT COACH, -2.469

Yasmani Grandal, C/DH, -2.549

Leury García, UTIL, -2.7

Adam Haseley, OF, -3.146

Joe McEwing, 3B Coach, -3.167

Ryan Burr, RHRP, -3.4

Tony La Russa, MGR, -3.5

Dallas Keuchel, LHSP, -3.9