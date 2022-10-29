Bird App Recap: World Series Game 1, Phillies 6, Astros 5 (10 innings)

Apparently the World Series is starting (who would know, when the LCS’s ended almost a week ago). If you’re rooting for the Astros, you’re going to get a lot of Phillies-biased tweets here, and rightfully so. If you’re on the Phillies bandwagon, welcome, there’s a lot to see here.

Oh, and uh, just forget about that thing that happened with Twitter and hate on the Astros.

Elon Musk roots for the Astros — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) October 28, 2022

The Astros made an interesting choice for music to come out to.

LMAO they're playing Avengers music?????? — Stephen (@TangoGolfKilo) October 28, 2022

Root for the Phillies, if not for the fact that the Astros suck, but so that they can’t go 11-0 in the playoffs

With a win tonight, the @astros would tie the MLB record for longest winning streak to start the postseason pic.twitter.com/M8rpPu8OSi — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2022

Oh yeah, you probably want to know who’s starting, don’t you?

Mixed feelings on the lack of Joe Buck:

A World Series game without Joe Buck? Sign me up — Al (@baseballgalal) October 28, 2022

WHAT HAPPENED TO JOE BUCK pic.twitter.com/sda2Nq4qBd — Maeve Marchessault ⚧️ (@maevemarch) October 28, 2022

Hey, uncool, but also, fair.

really excited to see the best at what they do on the biggest stage pic.twitter.com/bTSgKHhmhN — Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) October 29, 2022

White Sox? Never heard of them.

Huge night for us lifelong Phillies fans. — DeMar DeRozan Enjoyer (@TheTyronePalmer) October 29, 2022

Jeremy Peña: great stance, struck out.

Jeremy Peña has that batting stance kids are going to practice in the mirror for years — Chris Pennant (The Black Sydney Carton) (@kwandarykitten) October 29, 2022

Bryce Harper: Hot, also struck out.

bryce harper is so hot and then justin verlander just looks like some guy you’d see at the lake — scout (@septa_lemore) October 29, 2022

Verlander has some evil magic going on early.

I’m not one to cast aspersions but if the Phillies destroy the phylactery Verlander has hidden in his lich lair they might have a better chance of victory tonight — . (@OldHossRadbourn) October 29, 2022

Kyle Tucker puts the Astros up, 1-0, with a leadoff home run in the second.

Tucker knew it, so did I. 1-0 Trashstros. #WorldSeries — Brandon (All Phillies, All The Time) (@therealbdejesus) October 29, 2022

Trans girls Astros fans



Obsessing over a really good Tuck — Jennie Tsai (@Jennie_Baseball) October 29, 2022

Asking the real questions.

Why isn’t second base “a corner”? — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) October 29, 2022

It’s 2-0 stros now.

Gotta love a perfectly executed hit-and-run in the World Series. Can't do it much better than Martin Maldonado did.



Houston leads, 2-0. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2022

Altuve double play to end the inning.

Or Altuve could hit into a 6-4-3. He's hitting .088 in the postseason https://t.co/djgyXpnBok — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 29, 2022

A bad call at first base gets overturned, and the Phillies get a crucial out in the third.

“idk he mighta been safe his feet are huge”-me doing baseball analysis — alyssa, the hornt phillies watcher, (@alyssakeiko) October 29, 2022

Kyle Tucker hits another home run in the third, and it’s 5-0, Houston.

The Astros are just too good — Al (@baseballgalal) October 29, 2022

Well this will most likely be the most unenjoyable World Series of all time — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) October 29, 2022

A little blooper from Nick Castellanos puts the Phils on the board, and a double from Alec Bohm puts up two more, and it’s 5-3 Astros in the fourth.

Phillies be fighting pic.twitter.com/Oqm9gBQF7j — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) October 29, 2022

J.T. Realmuto hits a wall-banging double in the fifth to tie the game, 5-5.

RETIRE THAT MOTHERFUCKER PHILLY — Jennie Tsai (@Jennie_Baseball) October 29, 2022

if you go up 5-0 in a game it seems like a bad idea to let the other team then score 5 runs in a row but i’m no baseball expert so i could be wrong — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 29, 2022

Ben Verlander is somewhere screaming, crying, and throwing up. — Dr. C Spook-ghetti (@C_Spaghett1) October 29, 2022

Classic World Series Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander is getting torched worse than Babe Ruth's wife. — Todd Munson (@themunson) October 29, 2022

Tied at five through five, and this game is a must-watch now.

And to think I nearly watched the Dudley Moore Christmas movie instead of this — ‍♀️jac-BOO-line (@zombie_jacki) October 29, 2022

Alec Bohm makes a fantastic play to get Zach Eflin out of a jam in the sixth.

Phillies, Elite Defensive Team™️ — (Disembodied) Hand In Glove ⚾️ ️‍ (@GloveCast) October 29, 2022

shouting “SUCK MY DICK HOUSTON” and then immediately cooing at the Bohm replay “aw look at that baby! look at that baby throw!” — alyssa, the hornt phillies watcher, (@alyssakeiko) October 29, 2022

Kyle Schwarber steals second, our hearts, and tacos in the seventh to get himself in scoring position.

Thank you Kyle for the taco — Al (@baseballgalal) October 29, 2022

very important fact heading into the world series:



the team that has stolen the taco has won the world series every year for the past five years — Francesca (she/her) (@francescaossi) October 28, 2022

Schwarber eats his tacos on a flour tortilla with just meat and cheese — ‍♀️jac-BOO-line (@zombie_jacki) October 29, 2022

Realmuto and Harper walk, and Castellanos heads to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs.

Oh god what awful thing is going to happen in this commercial break — whitest sox u'know (@flannelGoddess) October 29, 2022

And Castellanos strikes out to end the seventh.

Hector Neris just prevented World War 3 — Marquee Contributor Jeff Everson (@EVR551) October 29, 2022

Nothing doing in the eighth, so we head to the ninth still tied at five.

I'm enjoying the hell out of Game 1.



As a nervous eater, no doubt I would have already ate a Party Sized bag of Doritos if White Sox were in a World Series game tied late. This has to be intense for Astros and Phillies fans. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) October 29, 2022

Altuve bloops a single with two outs and attempts to steal second — he is called safe and we go to review, but the call stands.

UMPIRES ARE COPS AND ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS — Stephen (@TangoGolfKilo) October 29, 2022

The greatest defender in the history of baseball, Nick Castellanos, makes a great sliding catch to end the inning and send the game to the 10th.

cAsTelLaNoS cAn’T pLaY dEfEnSe — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) October 29, 2022

J.T Realmuto rocks a ball over the right-field wall to lead off the 10th, and the Phillies have their first lead of the game, 6-5.

JT FUCKING REALMUTO — temp Phillies fan (@DontizzleJones) October 29, 2022

JT LETS GO BABY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PMcAwh13Nx — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) October 29, 2022

Bregman barehands a ball that beats Bohm to base one.

Alex Bregman made that look way too easy. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) October 29, 2022

Damn, Bregman is so good. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) October 29, 2022

We go to the bottom of the 10th with an old friend alert, as David Robertson takes the hill for the Phils.

David Robertson on for the potential save as the Phillies look to stun the Astros, up 6-5 now, after getting down 5-0. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 29, 2022

Bregman hits a double to left, and there’s now a runner in scoring position with one out.

The thud when he ran into the building — temp Phillies fan (@DontizzleJones) October 29, 2022

Yuli Gurriel walks, and a wild pitch sends the runners to second and third with two outs — and then Aledmys Díaz puts himself in the way of a pitch.

Ah. The David Robertson experience is turning it up to 11. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) October 29, 2022

And it was https://t.co/x4FdG8AHxQ — (Disembodied) Hand In Glove ⚾️ ️‍ (@GloveCast) October 29, 2022

Robertson completes the save, and the Phillies take Game 1, 6-5.

FINAL: Phillies 6, Astros 5



Down 5-0, Phillies score 5 off Verlander, get a game-saving Castellanos catch in the 9th, a Realmuto homer in the 10th and a wobbly Robertson save to win Game 1 of the World Series.



Doesn't make much sense. Win anyway. The 2022 Philadelphia Phillies. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2022

Whatta wild game 1!! — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) October 29, 2022

Despite, you know, the cheating, the Astros suck at home in the World Series.

Astros 3-10 all-time at home in the World Series — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 29, 2022

