Bird App Recap: World Series Game 1, Phillies 6, Astros 5 (10 innings)

Philadelphia storms back from five down to win the opener

By Jordan Hass
if you go up 5-0 in a game it seems like a bad idea to let the other team then score 5 runs in a row but i’m no baseball expert so i could be wrong

Apparently the World Series is starting (who would know, when the LCS’s ended almost a week ago). If you’re rooting for the Astros, you’re going to get a lot of Phillies-biased tweets here, and rightfully so. If you’re on the Phillies bandwagon, welcome, there’s a lot to see here.

Oh, and uh, just forget about that thing that happened with Twitter and hate on the Astros.

The Astros made an interesting choice for music to come out to.

Root for the Phillies, if not for the fact that the Astros suck, but so that they can’t go 11-0 in the playoffs

Oh yeah, you probably want to know who’s starting, don’t you?

Mixed feelings on the lack of Joe Buck:

Hey, uncool, but also, fair.

White Sox? Never heard of them.

Jeremy Peña: great stance, struck out.

Bryce Harper: Hot, also struck out.

Verlander has some evil magic going on early.

Kyle Tucker puts the Astros up, 1-0, with a leadoff home run in the second.

Asking the real questions.

It’s 2-0 stros now.

Altuve double play to end the inning.

A bad call at first base gets overturned, and the Phillies get a crucial out in the third.

Kyle Tucker hits another home run in the third, and it’s 5-0, Houston.

A little blooper from Nick Castellanos puts the Phils on the board, and a double from Alec Bohm puts up two more, and it’s 5-3 Astros in the fourth.

J.T. Realmuto hits a wall-banging double in the fifth to tie the game, 5-5.

Classic World Series Justin Verlander

Tied at five through five, and this game is a must-watch now.

Alec Bohm makes a fantastic play to get Zach Eflin out of a jam in the sixth.

Kyle Schwarber steals second, our hearts, and tacos in the seventh to get himself in scoring position.

Realmuto and Harper walk, and Castellanos heads to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs.

And Castellanos strikes out to end the seventh.

Nothing doing in the eighth, so we head to the ninth still tied at five.

Altuve bloops a single with two outs and attempts to steal second — he is called safe and we go to review, but the call stands.

The greatest defender in the history of baseball, Nick Castellanos, makes a great sliding catch to end the inning and send the game to the 10th.

J.T Realmuto rocks a ball over the right-field wall to lead off the 10th, and the Phillies have their first lead of the game, 6-5.

Bregman barehands a ball that beats Bohm to base one.

We go to the bottom of the 10th with an old friend alert, as David Robertson takes the hill for the Phils.

Bregman hits a double to left, and there’s now a runner in scoring position with one out.

Yuli Gurriel walks, and a wild pitch sends the runners to second and third with two outs — and then Aledmys Díaz puts himself in the way of a pitch.

Robertson completes the save, and the Phillies take Game 1, 6-5.

Despite, you know, the cheating, the Astros suck at home in the World Series.

The best news for the White Sox right now:

