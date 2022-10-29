 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Astros 5, Phillies 2 (World Series Game 2)

So, the bat was illegal, you say?

By Jacki Krestel
It’s a perfect late autumn night in Chicago, and while most of White Sox Twitter was out enjoying it at concerts and Halloween parties, your friends here at South Side Sox have been toiling away, covering Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with skipping the party and instead eating all the unguarded candy while you watch the game at home.

At least I’m not the only one.

It, uh, didn’t start well for the Phillies.

Some might say that the third run was the result of bad defense.

But Ruth knows what’s really up.

Um, exsqueeze me? Baking powder? Wow. Ruth really DID know what was up!

Seriously.

Right about now, you might be noticing that this Bird App Recap has a bit of a bias against the Houston Astros. But in our defense:

OK, I’m at least a little sorry. Here, I’ll make amends and say some nice things: That Framber guy is pretty damn good.

Bregman is, too. His two-run bomb in the fifth inning put the Astros up by five.

Wait a minute ... a five-run lead, you say?

Update on the whole Astros cheating thing:

Phils threatened a few times but really couldn’t do much with Valdez.

Not gonna lie, though, the timeline was mostly talking about cheating. Accusations and Astros apologists were on fire!

For a moment, it was a two-run game as Kyle Schwarber appeared to hit a home run down the line. Upon crew chief review, the ball was deemed foul.

And then, in the same at-bat, he nearly hit one out again.

I’m going to watch this play from time to time when I need a pick-me-up.

That was basically it, folks. The Phils put up some fight in the ninth, but the Astros hung on to take Game 2, evening the series at 1-1.

Madhouse, indeed. For their part, WST is already bringing the heat.

