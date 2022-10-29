Bird App Recap: Astros 5, Phillies 2 (World Series Game 2)

It’s a perfect late autumn night in Chicago, and while most of White Sox Twitter was out enjoying it at concerts and Halloween parties, your friends here at South Side Sox have been toiling away, covering Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with skipping the party and instead eating all the unguarded candy while you watch the game at home.

At least I’m not the only one.

Wife: We should watch a movie tonight.

Me: Oh yeah I got the perfect one, it’s called World Series Game 2 #LoveandMarriage — Basic Music Festival Dad Artie ⬇️ (@TeamGumball5) October 29, 2022

It, uh, didn’t start well for the Phillies.

The Houston Astros just became the first team to ever start a World Series game with three straight extra-base hits! — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) October 30, 2022

Some might say that the third run was the result of bad defense.

The Keith Hernandez bad fundies Phillies are back — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) October 30, 2022

But Ruth knows what’s really up.

Astros must have fired up the cheating machine again. — Ruth Kapelus (@RuthKapelus) October 30, 2022

Um, exsqueeze me? Baking powder? Wow. Ruth really DID know what was up!

Per FOX: Martín Maldonado used a bat last night Albert Pujols sent him that MLB considers not within the rules. It was grandfathered in for Pujols because he had been using it prior to 2010. So Martín back to using his bats. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 30, 2022

Seriously.

Show me an @astros fan who’s not from Houston, and I’ll show you a serial killer. This team is evil. #WorldSeries — Rich Driscoll (@richgab126) October 30, 2022

Right about now, you might be noticing that this Bird App Recap has a bit of a bias against the Houston Astros. But in our defense:

To all the Astros fans thinking there’s ever a chance we let them off the hook for cheating, sorry but no — Deepfried Buttleavins (@fugularity) October 30, 2022

OK, I’m at least a little sorry. Here, I’ll make amends and say some nice things: That Framber guy is pretty damn good.

Framber Valdez, Wicked 81mph Curveball. pic.twitter.com/o6T2nkBa4F — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 30, 2022

Bregman is, too. His two-run bomb in the fifth inning put the Astros up by five.

Wait a minute ... a five-run lead, you say?

Astros up 5-0? Y’all know what time it is! — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) October 30, 2022

Update on the whole Astros cheating thing:

so it’s not just cheating it’s an osha violation https://t.co/j32T32QspM — express written consent haver (@KenRosenthot) October 30, 2022

Phils threatened a few times but really couldn’t do much with Valdez.

No starting pitcher had lasted into the seventh inning over the last two World Series.



Framber Valdez is the first to do it since another Astro, Zack Greinke, in Game 7 of the 2019 WS.#Astros #WorldSeries — David Salituro (@DavidSalituro) October 30, 2022

That's a really solid start by one of the game's best. Framber Valdez is such a dude. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) October 30, 2022

Not gonna lie, though, the timeline was mostly talking about cheating. Accusations and Astros apologists were on fire!

The Astros will continue to try and cheat and @MLB will be like https://t.co/miKwBjYWnR pic.twitter.com/wsEZ27L8Kl — Ramón (@SouthSider_79) October 30, 2022

It seems like Framber Valdez is going to his right hand for a substance? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ufIAM50D6Z — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) October 30, 2022

I'm not trying to suggest anything here, I promise, but I don't think I've ever seen a pitcher change their glove without a malfunction, or change their shoes -- let alone both like Framber Valdez has -- in the middle of a start. Let alone a start in the World Series. — Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) October 30, 2022

When “CHEATING” is the number one trend on Twitter and you immediately know why #WorldSeries — Go Birds! (@Section229) October 30, 2022

For a moment, it was a two-run game as Kyle Schwarber appeared to hit a home run down the line. Upon crew chief review, the ball was deemed foul.

Kyle Schwarber was oh so close to cutting the Astros lead in half pic.twitter.com/a5UoJEKFbw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 30, 2022

Following the game on the MLB app can be a serious bummer sometimes



Never trust an “In play, run(s)” pic.twitter.com/e8R06t6kri — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) October 30, 2022

And then, in the same at-bat, he nearly hit one out again.

Kyle Schwarber almost hit 2 home runs in the same at bat.



But ends up with none. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 30, 2022

Kyle Schwarber almost just did the coolest thing in the history of the world. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 30, 2022

Kyle Schwarber getting robbed of two home runs pic.twitter.com/7S1kg82Tgn — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) October 30, 2022

I’m going to watch this play from time to time when I need a pick-me-up.

Lololol, nice toss, moron. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) October 30, 2022

Regardless of Peña’s decision, why did Altuve take a knee knowing everybody on that field can see over him even if he’s standing up? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/lX1TVIMcfD — Austin Silvey (@FilmRoomScout) October 30, 2022

That was basically it, folks. The Phils put up some fight in the ninth, but the Astros hung on to take Game 2, evening the series at 1-1.

FINAL: Astros 5, Phillies 2



Framber Valdez was masterful, perplexing Philadelphia with his sinker and curveball. Jose Altuve had almost as many hits tonight as he has all postseason. And the World Series is 1-1 as it heads to the mad house that Citizens Bank Park will be Monday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 30, 2022

Madhouse, indeed. For their part, WST is already bringing the heat.