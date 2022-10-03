Today in White Sox History: October 3

1906

The White Sox clinched the pennant while waiting out a rain delay in St. Louis against the Browns. When the game was finally played, the Sox made it official by shutting out St. Louis, 4-0, behind Frank Owen. That year, the Sox would go 93-58-3, beating out the New York Highlanders by three games.

1965

By pitching the eighth inning and giving up only one hit and earning his fourth hold, Eddie Fisher set an American League record for most games in one year, with 82. The White Sox won this last game of the season, 3-2, vs. Kansas City.

1993

The Sox rung down the curtain at old Municipal Stadium in Cleveland with a win, 4-0. Jason Bere recorded the last win in the cavernous stadium, which was replaced in 1994 by Jacobs Field.

2005

As baseball was wrapping up the regular season, Paul Konerko appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated sliding into second base in a game against Cleveland. The cover read: “Playoff Scramble. Who’s Out, Who’s In? White Sox vs. Indians. Yankees vs. Red Sox. 4 teams, 3 Spots”

2010

She was beloved by White Sox fans for generations as ballpark organist, but on this day, Nancy Faust played her last White Sox game, as the team beat Cleveland, 6-5. Nancy took over as Sox organist in 1970, and in the ensuing 40 years rarely missed a game.

Her lasting contribution was unearthing a little-known rock song in 1977, which turned into an anthem used by numerous pro and college teams. Nancy started playing Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)” when an opposing pitcher was being removed from the game. It caught on like wildfire with Sox fans, and became one of the most prominent things identified with the franchise.