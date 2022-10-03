Tony La Russa Steps Down As Skipper

Tony La Russa just issued a statement ahead of tonight’s series against Minnesota. Rumors quickly sparked as La Russa took a medical leave of absence, leaving Miguel Cairo as interim manager for the remainder of the season. Bob Nightengale broke the news over the weekend that La Russa would be announcing his retirement today.

Here is La Russa’s statement:

The issue La Russa has been dealing with is related to the pacemaker that was installed in February and thought to have been fixed in the spring. Another issue with the pacemaker arose on August 30. His doctors urged him to step down from his role as White Sox manager.

La Russa began his career managing the White Sox in 1979. He retired in 2011 after leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a World Series title. La Russa is the second-winningest manager in MLB history and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014. Despite 2021 being a great year for La Russa and the White Sox, he admitted he didn’t do his job this season, as the White Sox have already been eliminated from the postseason race.

We wish La Russa the best in his retirement and a full recovery.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter.

Tony La Russa emotional talking about his players:



"I worked hard to earn their respect and trust, but I'm upset I let them down (in 2022)."



Expresses faith in this group, saying, "This is going to work next year." — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) October 3, 2022

Tony La Russa is officially out as Chicago White Sox manager.



It was a hire that should have never been made.



Jerry did everyone, including Tony, a disservice.



We move forward. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) October 3, 2022

I don’t dislike Tony La Russa personally. I dislike him professionally. I respect that he did the job the way he thought best. I just disagree with virtually every single thing he ever did in a #WhiteSox uniform, and I’m glad he’s no longer running this team. Godspeed, Tony. — The 1964 White Sox (@The1964WhiteSox) October 3, 2022

Tony not upset with White Sox fans, even those who chanted "Fire Tony." "A little embarrassed," he added. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 3, 2022