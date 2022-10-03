 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tony La Russa to retire on Monday USA Today reports the HOFBP will heed doctors' orders and step down

Tony La Russa Steps Down As Skipper

“I did not do my job.”

By Chrystal O'Keefe
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports

Tony La Russa just issued a statement ahead of tonight’s series against Minnesota. Rumors quickly sparked as La Russa took a medical leave of absence, leaving Miguel Cairo as interim manager for the remainder of the season. Bob Nightengale broke the news over the weekend that La Russa would be announcing his retirement today.

Here is La Russa’s statement:

@JRFegan

The issue La Russa has been dealing with is related to the pacemaker that was installed in February and thought to have been fixed in the spring. Another issue with the pacemaker arose on August 30. His doctors urged him to step down from his role as White Sox manager.

La Russa began his career managing the White Sox in 1979. He retired in 2011 after leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a World Series title. La Russa is the second-winningest manager in MLB history and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014. Despite 2021 being a great year for La Russa and the White Sox, he admitted he didn’t do his job this season, as the White Sox have already been eliminated from the postseason race.

We wish La Russa the best in his retirement and a full recovery.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter.

