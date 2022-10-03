Gamethread: Twins at White Sox

There’s not much to be said that hasn’t already been said, all day (well, not all day, the White Sox gently waited until game night coverage teams were arriving at the park to unveil the Bye Bye Tony banner this evening), so go read Chrystal’s recap of the bizarre goings-on at Sox Park today. It’s going to be better than anything I have to offer you here in terms of pitching matchups.

I mean, who cares?

Also, comment in this gamethread!

Here’s the White Sox lineup tonight:

Johnny Cueto makes his final start for the White Sox tonight. Can you imagine how bad this team would be without Cueto and the magical beans he brought to be an ace with the team this season? It’s almost like they shouldn’t try to, you know, replace Carlos Rodón with Vince Velasquez next year.

Here are the Twins, the masters of Who Cares:

For all the complaints we have about the White Sox, double them (or, OK, 1.3x or something) about the Twins. What a gutless clown show. Any of us shocked it took Tony La Russa’s pacemaker to get fuzzy plus an additional unnamed ailment to get him out of the dugout, well, Rocco Baldelli still has a job.

All the usual broadcast stuff: 7:10 p.m. CT, NBC and ESPN radio. Allie Wesel is taking on your coverage for postgame, so she’ll see you then.