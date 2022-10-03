Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Twins 2

So, um, some things happened ahead of the game.

Tony La Russa is out as manager of the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/kRk4CxwJ3I — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) October 3, 2022

The Sox twitter account hasn't even tweeted about Tony lol. Hopefully this will also be my last time doing so and I will never have to think about him ever again. Unfortunately I think a lot about historical institutional failures of the White Sox so I'm sure he'll come up — Julie Brady (@DestroyBaseball) October 4, 2022

Way to be a force, friends!

Shoutout White Sox Twitter https://t.co/6Cq2ZG9sPl — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) October 3, 2022

And another baseball player is ending his career on a high note.

Albert Pujols has 17 home runs since August 10.



The White Sox team leader in home runs (all season) has 17. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 4, 2022

The White Sox begin their last home series with the Twins before both teams find a comfy spot on their couches to watch the playoffs.

As usual, the game didn’t start off great.

#Twins at #WhiteSox



Gio Urshela drives a two-run homer off the top of the wall in right-field, putting the Twins on the board, 2-0, in the top of the 1st inning



Top 1

Johnny Cueto

86.3 mph Cutter

Gio Urshela

359 ft EV 99.0 mph pic.twitter.com/occoJQB040 — Get Up, Get Outta Here (@4_bagger_blast) October 4, 2022

There also seems to be a lack of fans to watch these mediocre teams finish the season.

The White Sox immediately answered with runs:

Josh put that up in the atmosphere. It drops in the first row. Counts the same. 2 all. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/yQIQcJ1BMp — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) October 4, 2022

Not much is happening in this game.

Twins-White Sox is halfway over and it’s only been 1 hour and 2 minutes. Shoot, maybe we don’t need pitch clocks — PGD (@Repthat773) October 4, 2022

There is some Johnny Cueto appreciation though.

The 2022 White Sox had many dark moments but one bright light was Johnny Cueto. He always took the mound looking to put this team in a position to win and pitched his ass off. Thank you, Johnny pic.twitter.com/y3nADkdniW — Michael Ricciotti (@Be_Like_Mike31) October 4, 2022

My sources are telling me the #whitesox are planning on having each winner of #soxmath be manager for the next game. #changethegame — Ben (@bentar14) October 4, 2022

Xavier might not be correct, but he’s pretty close. It’s still 2-2 as we enter the seventh.

A.J. Pollock has made every single out for the White Sox tonight (don’t fact check me). — Xavier Sanchez (@Xavier_Sanchez4) October 4, 2022

Cueto is doing great!

Ho hum another 6 IP from Johnny — Father Sean (@sean_janko) October 4, 2022

An Abreu double gets the crowd going, and hopefully a little seventh-inning rally. (The rally didn’t happen.)

To quote the obscure pop-punk band Bowling For Soup, “Let’s do it for Johnny.”

Johnny Cueto: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, HR, 63 of 98 pitches for strikes, with eight swinging strikes.



And he's staring down a no decision due to lack of run support. Just the full Cueto White Sox experience. He had a 3.35 ERA in 158.1 IP, averaging almost 6.2 IP per start. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 4, 2022

Carlos Pérez gets his first RBI of his major league career with the help of a stolen base, and now the Sox are up, 3-2.

Carlos Perez's first major league RBI is a late-game go-ahead pic.twitter.com/7JmXceYCBg — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) October 4, 2022

Jason and Steve got a little sappy in the booth, and a few people seemed to have the same thought after listening.

Kind of sounds like a goodbye instead of see you later from Stone. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) October 4, 2022

Hendriks isn’t the easiest person to catch.

Carlos Perez putting in work behind the plate — Al (@baseballgalal) October 4, 2022

After an erratic time with Hendriks in to shut the Twins down, the Sox come out on top.

