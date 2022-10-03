Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 3, Twins 2

The Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins, 3-2, at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox (80-80) move to .500 with two games left in the season. The Twins drop to 77-83.

The Starters

Bailey Ober started for the Twins, going five innings and giving up two runs on a two-run homer.

Ober used a four-pitch arsenal in his 82-pitch outing, using his 4-seamer for half of his pitches. He gained velocity on all four pitches, including a 1.6 mph increase on his curveball.

Ober’s start looked like this:

Sox starter Johnny Cueto went seven innings, also giving up two earned runs on a two-run bomb.

Cueto used six different pitches in his 98-pitch start, using his cutter and 4-seamer a combined 68 times. While Ober saw a velo increase on his entire arsenal, Cueto lost speed on all his pitches.

Cueto’s seven-inning performance shook out like this:

Pressure Play

With the bases loaded, two outs in the top of the ninth and Chicago ahead by one, closer Liam Hendriks struck out Twins right fielder Mark Contreras to seal the win for the White Sox.

The at-bat had a whopping 9.21 LI.

Pressure Cooker

Hendriks totaled 4.78 pLI in earning the save.

Top Play

With one on, two out in a 2-2 tie, White Sox catcher Carlos Pérez singled to left to drive in the go-ahead run.

The RBI single added .221 WPA for the White Sox.

Top Performer

Twins third baseman Gio Urshela led all players with .234 WPA, thanks to a two-run homer in his first trip to the plate.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: Twins shortstop Carlos Correa singled on a .200 xBA floater before being thrown out at second trying to take an extra base.

Toughest out: White Sox first baseman José Abreu barreled a .790 xBA line out in the third.

Hardest hit: Abreu picked up an extra-base hit on his other hard-hit ball, mashing a 112.3 mph double to left in the sixth.

Weakest contact: Correa had two improbable hits in tonight’s contest, getting another single on a 58.1 mph, .370 xBA batted ball in the sixth.

Longest hit: Twins first baseman José Miranda barreled a 395-foot fly out in the sixth.

Magic Number: .500

Hello, old friend.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was the White Sox MVP in the 3-2 win against the Twins? Johnny Cueto: 7.0 IP, 2 ER, two-run HR, 4 K, .216 WPA

Carlos Pérez: 1-for-3, go-ahead RBI, K, .173 WPA

Josh Harrison: 1-for-3, 2-RBI HR, K, .110 WPA vote view results 80% Johnny Cueto: 7.0 IP, 2 ER, two-run HR, 4 K, .216 WPA (4 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez: 1-for-3, go-ahead RBI, K, .173 WPA (0 votes)

20% Josh Harrison: 1-for-3, 2-RBI HR, K, .110 WPA (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now