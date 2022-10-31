Grading the White Sox: Adam Engel

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Adam Engel

Outfielder

Midseason: 1.4 WARsss

Final: 0.237 WARsss

Look, I love Adam Engel and will always defend him. In 2017 my husband and I took our kids to their first MLB game. The White Sox faced the Mariners and lost. We sat right between Nicky Delmonico and Adam Engel. My son asked if they were any good, and my husband remarked “they’re just here until the good guys come back.” Again, I got a good kick out of that story when Engel saved Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter with a beautiful catch.

But this isn’t about 2017 or 2020. It’s about Adam Engel in 2022.

Engel ended his year with a slash line of .269/.310/.579. He had 55 hits in 245 at-bats, and 17 RBIs. That’s awful. But Engel is better-known for his speed, and can typically steal a home run ball from just about anyone. Sure, he makes some bonehead plays, but speed!

On any other team, Engel is the 26th man, and lucky to be: The one that comes in to pinch-run, or when an outfielder needs to come out of the game. The White Sox, however, have deemed him more important because they’re so bad at filling a roster and can only find first baseman and designated hitters to play in the outfield. Engel shouldn’t have to have so many at-bats. He, like my husband said in 2017, should just be in until the good guys come back.

At the end of the day, Engel is your average player, and has some great ASSets. Not for everyday use, but please bring him in to pinch-run.

Hopefully, the next skipper realizes his value.

