World Series Game Three: postponed, rain

Baseball fans can trick or treat tonight without having to worry about missing any action in Philly.

Rainy conditions have pushed game three to Tuesday, November 1. The remaining schedule was posted by MLB.

Due to inclement weather, #WorldSeries Game 3 is postponed and will be played at 8:03 pm ET tomorrow.



The remainder of the series, including the travel day back to Houston prior to Game 6 (if necessary), will push back by a day.



Everything just shifts a day, with the travel day (if necessary) from Philadelphia moving from Thursday to Friday, and the potential Game 6 and 7 moving from Friday-Saturday to Saturday-Sunday.

One issue that the delay sets up is that there is an NFL game scheduled for Thursday in Philadelphia ... also scheduled to be televised on FOX!

Pitching matchups and lineups should not change. Despite the extra day perhaps allowing Justin Verlander to come back for Game 4 and not Game 5, it will not be so, as Astros manager Dusty Baker indicated that Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier will still take their scheduled starts. Ditto Zack Wheeler on the Philly side, he is unlikely to be back in action until a Game 6 in Houston.

All games will still start at 7:03 p.m. CT and be broadcast on FOX.