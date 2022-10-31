 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Series Game Three: postponed, rain

Rain in Philadelphia delays Fall Classic

By Allie Wesel
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Conditions were deemed too wet on Monday to play baseball.
Baseball fans can trick or treat tonight without having to worry about missing any action in Philly.

Rainy conditions have pushed game three to Tuesday, November 1. The remaining schedule was posted by MLB.

Everything just shifts a day, with the travel day (if necessary) from Philadelphia moving from Thursday to Friday, and the potential Game 6 and 7 moving from Friday-Saturday to Saturday-Sunday.

One issue that the delay sets up is that there is an NFL game scheduled for Thursday in Philadelphia ... also scheduled to be televised on FOX!

Pitching matchups and lineups should not change. Despite the extra day perhaps allowing Justin Verlander to come back for Game 4 and not Game 5, it will not be so, as Astros manager Dusty Baker indicated that Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier will still take their scheduled starts. Ditto Zack Wheeler on the Philly side, he is unlikely to be back in action until a Game 6 in Houston.

All games will still start at 7:03 p.m. CT and be broadcast on FOX.

