Gamethread: Twins at White Sox

After a nail-biter on Monday, the White Sox (80-80) look to beat the Twins (77-83) for the second night in a row.

Lucas Giolito will start on the mound for the South Siders. It has been a forgettable season for Giolito, who enters with a 5.00 ERA, a 4.31 xERA, and a 4.07 FIP, rendering him a 1.7-fWAR pitcher in 154 2⁄ 3 innings. Giolito’s most recent start was also against the Twins, and that was on September 29, when the White Sox won, 4-3. In that game, Giolito allowed two runs (both earned) in five innings.

Josh Winder, a right-handed pitcher, will start for Minnesota. Winder, 25, has pitched 64 2⁄ 3 innings in the majors, all this season. During his brief MLB experience, Winder has a 4.31 ERA, a 5.14 xERA, and a 4.90 FIP, rendering him a 0.0-fWAR pitcher. Winder has made three appearances (two starts) against the White Sox this season, and he has a 3.95 ERA in 13 2⁄ 3 innings against them.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. A win would ensure that the White Sox will finish at least .500 this season. Can they get it done? We will find out soon.