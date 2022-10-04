 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: Twins at White Sox

Lucas Giolito looks to end his season on a high note

By Joe Resis
/ new
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
A final run: Lucas Giolito is set to make his final start of the season.
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

After a nail-biter on Monday, the White Sox (80-80) look to beat the Twins (77-83) for the second night in a row.

Lucas Giolito will start on the mound for the South Siders. It has been a forgettable season for Giolito, who enters with a 5.00 ERA, a 4.31 xERA, and a 4.07 FIP, rendering him a 1.7-fWAR pitcher in 154 23 innings. Giolito’s most recent start was also against the Twins, and that was on September 29, when the White Sox won, 4-3. In that game, Giolito allowed two runs (both earned) in five innings.

Josh Winder, a right-handed pitcher, will start for Minnesota. Winder, 25, has pitched 64 23 innings in the majors, all this season. During his brief MLB experience, Winder has a 4.31 ERA, a 5.14 xERA, and a 4.90 FIP, rendering him a 0.0-fWAR pitcher. Winder has made three appearances (two starts) against the White Sox this season, and he has a 3.95 ERA in 13 23 innings against them.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. A win would ensure that the White Sox will finish at least .500 this season. Can they get it done? We will find out soon.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...