Bird App Recap: I was promised a parade

We’ve made it to the end. The White Sox have a chance to sweep the Twins and finish better than .500 despite having a horrendous season.

There is one glaring omission in the lineup today, on what could be his last game in a White Sox uniform.

Sox relay message from José Abreu regarding his absence from today’s lineup:



“I asked Miguel Cairo to not play today because I want to enjoy this game with him and have the manager’s perspective of the game.” — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) October 5, 2022

Before we start, let’s take a deep breath and listen to this sage advice from Jackie.

Game 162 today. Sporting a Sox hat at work and thinking about the roller coaster of emotions we experienced this season. Here’s to hoping we still have Abreu next season and a great manager but for now let’s take this off season for some self care. ⚾️ — jackie (@biebergotswaggy) October 5, 2022

Time for No. 162.

saying goodbye to white sox baseball for the season. here’s to hoping for a better 2023. pic.twitter.com/n602rQUAne — Courtney (@Courtney2688) October 5, 2022

The Twins take an early lead.

3-0 Twins. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) October 5, 2022

Make that 4-0.

I HATE THE FIRST INNING — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) October 5, 2022

What a way to go out; 6-0.

Twins have scored 6 in the first off Davis Martin — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 5, 2022

oh Davis Martin — italian morticia addams (@marjraguso) October 5, 2022

Has Twitter fully given up? I think so.

The White Sox ending the season at 81-81 would be all to fitting for how their year has gone. — Shawn Foss (@Shawn_Foss) October 5, 2022

Kind of rude of my spouse to say this, even if he checked out in April.

I hope the Twins put up 6 every inning. — Billy O'Keefe (@BillyOK) October 5, 2022

It’s 7-0 in the top of the second.

I’d like to see Gavin Sheets pitch today. — Where is Jon Jay? (@JonWhere) October 5, 2022

I was actually optimistic about 35 minutes ago. It’s 9-0, still top of the second.

Martin is done at 1 2/3 innings. Velasquez coming into the game. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 5, 2022

9-0 in the second, poetic season ending for the White Sox pic.twitter.com/VVfPE0Qmyf — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) October 5, 2022

Aren’t we all?

Watching this game in spite — Al (@baseballgalal) October 5, 2022

We're losing 10-0, but hey at least we're not going to be below .500 — Gus Bus (@GusSolano44) October 5, 2022

Anyway, here is a quick update on Davis Martin.

Davis Martin left the game with right biceps soreness. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 5, 2022

What a way to honor MVPito. Thanks, White Sox.

BREAKING: In a tribute to Jose Abreu, the White Sox will give up 79 runs to the Twins. — Brian (@Go_GoSox) October 5, 2022

Has this been the most exciting part of the game in five innings? Yes.

Follow for more quality advice.

*turns on TV*



*sees the White Sox game score*



*switches to the Mets to enjoy some Major League Baseball* — Asinwreck (@asinwreck) October 5, 2022

At this point, what could go wrong? Nothing matters and the Sox are on track to be shut out by the Twins.

Let Abreu pitch the 9th @whitesox. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) October 5, 2022

He is absolutely due for one. What a travesty.

Even the broadcast is saying Jose Abreu needs a curtain call — Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) October 5, 2022

Shutout? We don’t know her!

And the crowd still erupts despite being down 10-1 in the bottom of the 9th. It’s the passion for me. — Alyssa Bergamini (@AlyssaBergamini) October 5, 2022

And that’s ball game. Goodbye 2022 season, you were terrible.