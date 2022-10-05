Bird App Recap: I was promised a parade

We’ve made it to the end. The White Sox have a chance to sweep the Twins and finish better than .500 despite having a horrendous season.
Today's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 5, 2022
There is one glaring omission in the lineup today, on what could be his last game in a White Sox uniform.
Sox relay message from José Abreu regarding his absence from today’s lineup:— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) October 5, 2022
“I asked Miguel Cairo to not play today because I want to enjoy this game with him and have the manager’s perspective of the game.”
Before we start, let’s take a deep breath and listen to this sage advice from Jackie.
Game 162 today. Sporting a Sox hat at work and thinking about the roller coaster of emotions we experienced this season. Here’s to hoping we still have Abreu next season and a great manager but for now let’s take this off season for some self care. ⚾️— jackie (@biebergotswaggy) October 5, 2022
Time for No. 162.
saying goodbye to white sox baseball for the season. here’s to hoping for a better 2023. pic.twitter.com/n602rQUAne— Courtney (@Courtney2688) October 5, 2022
The Twins take an early lead.
3-0 Twins.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) October 5, 2022
Make that 4-0.
I HATE THE FIRST INNING— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) October 5, 2022
What a way to go out; 6-0.
Twins have scored 6 in the first off Davis Martin— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 5, 2022
oh Davis Martin— italian morticia addams (@marjraguso) October 5, 2022
Has Twitter fully given up? I think so.
The White Sox ending the season at 81-81 would be all to fitting for how their year has gone.— Shawn Foss (@Shawn_Foss) October 5, 2022
Kind of rude of my spouse to say this, even if he checked out in April.
I hope the Twins put up 6 every inning.— Billy O'Keefe (@BillyOK) October 5, 2022
It’s 7-0 in the top of the second.
I’d like to see Gavin Sheets pitch today.— Where is Jon Jay? (@JonWhere) October 5, 2022
I was actually optimistic about 35 minutes ago. It’s 9-0, still top of the second.
Martin is done at 1 2/3 innings. Velasquez coming into the game.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 5, 2022
9-0 in the second, poetic season ending for the White Sox pic.twitter.com/VVfPE0Qmyf— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) October 5, 2022
Aren’t we all?
Watching this game in spite— Al (@baseballgalal) October 5, 2022
We're losing 10-0, but hey at least we're not going to be below .500— Gus Bus (@GusSolano44) October 5, 2022
Anyway, here is a quick update on Davis Martin.
Davis Martin left the game with right biceps soreness.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 5, 2022
What a way to honor MVPito. Thanks, White Sox.
BREAKING: In a tribute to Jose Abreu, the White Sox will give up 79 runs to the Twins.— Brian (@Go_GoSox) October 5, 2022
Has this been the most exciting part of the game in five innings? Yes.
INCOMING ⚾@jasonbenetti | @gordonbeckham pic.twitter.com/tqC8zMjRXg— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) October 5, 2022
Follow for more quality advice.
*turns on TV*— Asinwreck (@asinwreck) October 5, 2022
*sees the White Sox game score*
*switches to the Mets to enjoy some Major League Baseball*
At this point, what could go wrong? Nothing matters and the Sox are on track to be shut out by the Twins.
Let Abreu pitch the 9th @whitesox.— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) October 5, 2022
He is absolutely due for one. What a travesty.
Even the broadcast is saying Jose Abreu needs a curtain call— Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) October 5, 2022
Shutout? We don’t know her!
And the crowd still erupts despite being down 10-1 in the bottom of the 9th. It’s the passion for me.— Alyssa Bergamini (@AlyssaBergamini) October 5, 2022
And that’s ball game. Goodbye 2022 season, you were terrible.
Yoan Moncada pops out to end the 2022 season.#WhiteSox finish the season 81-81, which seems fitting for this team. They hovered at or around .500 for the entire season.— Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) October 5, 2022
HUGE offseason ahead.
