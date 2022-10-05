Twins 10, White Sox 1: An average year

It’s safe to say this wasn’t the ending we wanted this season, but to be honest it was kind of on brand. The Chicago White Sox have lost their final game of the season against the Minnesota Twins 10-1. This puts their overall record at 81-81. Average. For a team that was projected to make a deep playoff run.

This game didn’t start in our favor, as Davis Martin allowed two base runners in the top of the first inning, leading to a three-run home run by Gary Sanchez to give the Twins a quick 3-0 lead. Jake Cave followed with a double, and Matt Wallner drove him in to extend the lead to 4-0. Jermaine Palacios continued with a two-run home run. It was 6-0 before the White Sox even got their first plate appearance. Yikes.

The top of the second inning wasn’t much different, as Luis Arráez started it off with a walk, and two batters later Nick Gordon singled to put two runners on. Sanchez doubled to drive another run in. Martin clearly wasn’t looking like himself out there, and was removed from the game early and replaced by Vince Velasquez. It was later confirmed that Martin left the game due to an injury, because of course.

Davis Martin left the game with right biceps soreness. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 5, 2022

Gilberto Celestino singled off of Velasquez to score two and extend the lead to 9-0.

Louie Varland continued to roll through the lineup, allowing a leadoff double in the top of the second inning, but striking out the next three to not allow the run to score.

Arráez doubled and Urshela walked, and Gordon had a sacrifice fly to give the Twins double digits at 10-0, and it was still just the top of the third. Arráez was replaced after his double. He has had a lingering injury but was toughing it out as he was in the race for a batting title. He ended the season with the crown, and an average of .316.

González gave us some defensive gems in the game at shortstop, and we hope to see him next year as well.

We also saw some final appearances from pitchers Aaron Bummer, Jake Diekman, José Ruiz, and Jimmy Lambert.

To avoid the shutout, the White Sox had a mini-rally in the bottom of the ninth inning with Cole Sands on the mound, as González reached due a throwing error and Adam Engel was hit by a pitch. Carlos Pérez hit a ground-rule double to score González, and at least give the team one run, 10-1.

With two outs, Yoán Moncada popped up to end the game, and the season.

We don’t want to assume this means anything. Let’s just hope we see José Abreu back out there in a White Sox uniform. If not, he will go down as one of the best players this franchise has ever had.

The sight after the game was bittersweet, as players tossed shirts to fans who stood behind the dugout. Jason Benetti and Gordon Beckham thanked the fans, crew, and Steve Stone (who wasn’t on-air due to the religious holiday), and we heard them one last time.

In all seriousness, here’s to hoping next year we get back on track. There will be a fresh start at the managerial position, and hopefully the roster will be fully healthy and ready to go. Changes need to be made. This team can win. An even record to end the season isn’t exactly what we were hoping for, but all we can do now is focus on next season and correct the wrongs from this one. I do believe the team will have a different feel next year; let’s just hope that’s the case in the clubhouse as well.

No matter how much this team has frustrated us this year, it’s a tear-jerking moment watching the players walk off the field without a celebration of some sort, like we all hoped and imagined. It is bittersweet, as we all have dedicated hours a day over the last 162 games to watching this team.

It’s been an honor covering games all season, for my second year on this staff. I can’t wait to do it in six months, all over again. Everyone enjoy the winter; watch some Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks, and we will see you in spring of 2023. South Side forever.