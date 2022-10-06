2022 White Sox: By the Numbers

We are in such a hurry to put this season out of our minds, we dove right into some numbers from the 2022 season.
Season Record
- The White Sox finished at 81-81, only the fifth time in franchise history they ended a year exactly at .500 — along with 1922 (77-77-1), 1941 (77-77-2), 1974 (80-80-3) and 2002 (81-81)
- Five games better than .500 was the high-water mark (last day of the season five over: September 18)
- Five games under .500 was the low-water mark (last day of the season five under: May 1)
- Games in: first place (nine), second place (61), third place (90), fourth place (two)
- Farthest out of first place: 11 games (October 5)
- Longest winning streak: six games (May 2-8)
- Longest losing streak: eight games (April 17-26 and September 20-28)
- 6-9 in extra-inning games
- 37-44 at home, 44-37 on the road
- -31 run differential this year, which translates to a pythagorean record of 78-84
- 27-16 in one-run games; 20-21 in blowouts (five-plus run differential)
- 11-9 in interleague play
- 6-5 in walk-off games
- Four winning months, three losing; best month was July (16-11), worst was April (8-12)
- The Sox drew 2,009,359 fans for the season — eighth in the American League
- Scored three runs or fewer in 82 out of 162 games played (50.6%)
- Ended the year scoring three runs or fewer in 11 of their last 14 games
Single-Game Standouts
- Shortest game: July 12 doubleheader opener, GUARDIANS 4, White Sox 1 (2:09)
- Longest game: June 21, WHITE SOX 7, Blue Jays 6 (12 innings) (4:23)
- Biggest crowd: May 21, YANKEES 7, White Sox 5 (44,001)
- Smallest crowd: September 8, White Sox 14, A’s 2 (4.591)
Season Record vs. Bad Teams
The Sox lost a total of 45 games to teams that finished worse than .500 for the season.
- Boston (78-84): 4-2 overall record
- Minnesota (78-84): 9-10
- Cubs (74-88): 3-1
- Arizona (74-88): 0-3
- Angels (73-89): 3-4
- Texas (68-94): 3-4
- Colorado (68-94): 2-2
- Detroit (66-96): 12-7
- Kansas City (65-97): 9-10
- Oakland (60-102): 5-2
Late-Game Record
- Won 12 games this year when losing in the seventh inning or later
- Lost 12 games this year when leading in the seventh inning or later: five times in the seventh inning, twice in the eighth, four times in the ninth, once in the 10th
- Eleven of those 12 games, the bullpen was responsible — and remember, this was the most expensive bullpen in MLB history). The breakdown of pitchers who gave up the lead (in some cases, it was multiple pitchers in the decisive inning: Liam Hendriks (four), Aaron Bummer (three), Reynaldo López (three), Kendall Graveman (two), Tanner Banks (one), Dylan Cease (one), Jimmy Lambert (one), Bennett Sousa (one)
Rick Hahn’s Track Record (10 seasons as GM)
- Seven losing seasons
- Two winning seasons
- One .500 season
- Two playoff appearances
- Two first-round playoff exits (2-6 overall postseason record)
- 700-817 record (.461 winning percentage)
