Sharing Sox Podcast 89 — It’s over! It’s over!

SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, lament the probable departure of José Abreu, celebrate the departure of the HOFBP, and fervently wish for (futilely, they know) the departures of Ken Williams and Rick Hahn.

They give credit to the HOFBP for overcoming his natural arrogance to make a nice departure speech, but no credit to Hahn for a pathetic set of excuses in his own presentation, showing once again that he’s not just a lousy general manager, he’s an absolutely useless human being.

The big look back to the Monday press conference, though, is speculation of what Liam Hendriks meant when he said the White Sox need an authoritarian as manager. That’s scary, coming from an outspoken and very bright and observant member of the team, because it sure indicates a situation in total disarray.

There’s some of the usual playing with end of season numbers and regretting the players and their overblown salaries the White Sox are stuck with next year, but you already know that those are horrible, so then it’s on to predicting the playoffs. The smart money will listen to every prediction Leigh and Will make, and then bet the opposite.

