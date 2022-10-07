Today in White Sox History: October 7

1925

Think the postseason City Series was a mere exhibition? Think again.

Chicago’s answer to the World Series (in those many years neither team from the city played in the Fall Classic) was fiercely-fought, with the winners taking home money that rivaled or surpassed MLB’s. This postseason, Game 1 of the City Series opened to a 19-inning, 2-2 draw. Both starters, Ted Blankenship (White Sox) and Grover Cleveland Alexander (Cubs), went the distance.

The Cubs scored a rare, easy Series win in 1925, four games to one. But in all, the White Sox were 91-60-3 in City Series games, and captured 19 of 25 series overall (the teams tied in the first City Series in 1903).

2001

White Sox All-Star outfielder Magglio Ordoñez became the first player in American League history to have a season with a .300 average, 40 doubles, 30 home runs, 100 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. His hit against the Twins went for his 40th double, and the mark.

2005

At Fenway Park, the White Sox won their first postseason series of any kind since 1917 by beating Boston, 5-3, to sweep the ALDS in three games. Paul Konerko’s two-run home run gave the White Sox some breathing room, but it was a relief appearance that stole the show. Reliever Orlando Hernandez took a one-run lead into bases-loaded, no-out situation in the sixth inning and got two pop outs and a strikeout. It was an amazing performance.