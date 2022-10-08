Today in White Sox History: October 8

1948

Frank “Trader” Lane was recruited out of the Big Ten Conference and took over as the new general manager of the White Sox. Lane would go on to become one of the greatest GMs in team history.

Among the players acquired by Lane — who made more than 230 trades in his Sox tenure — were such future All-Stars as Nellie Fox, Sherm Lollar, Billy Pierce, Dick Donovan, Chico Carrasquel and Minnie Miñoso. Lane built the club that would go on to win the pennant in 1959.

1983

With the White Sox down two games to one in the ALCS, Jerry Dybzinski overran second base after a single by Julio Cruz in the seventh inning of a scoreless game at Comiskey Park. In the ensuing rundown Vance Law, who was on base in front of Dybzinski, was thrown out trying to score what would have been the go-ahead run.

The Sox wound up losing the game and the series on a home run by Baltimore’s Tito Landrum in the 10th inning. The final score was 3-0, spoiling a masterful performance by Sox pitcher Britt Burns, who went the distance.

1993

With the White Sox down two games to none in the ALCS, Wilson Alvarez pitched a gem and beat the Blue Jays, 6-1. The Sox scored five runs in the third inning, which gave Alvarez some breathing room. The complete game victory was badly needed, and gave Sox fans a reason to keep hoping.

2021

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was a prime-time player, and it showed in his first five postseason games. Anderson got three hits in the White Sox a 9-4 loss to the Astros in Game 2 of the ALDS. That performance gave him 13 hits in the first five playoff games of his career, dating back to the 2020 playoff series against the Athletics.

The 13 hits set the major league record, and also tied the record for the most hits in any five-game span in postseason history.

Anderson then added three more hits in Chicago’s 12-6 Game 3 win two days later, giving him 16 in six postseason games — the most ever by a player in a six-game postseason span.