South Side Sox Player of the Week (September 26-October 5): Lance Lynn

On the South Side, this week feels a little like waking up during the second act of a Hangover movie: Tony La Russa is missing, empty bottles of Malört litter the clubhouse floor, and Ken Williams has a face tattoo.

Rest assured, there’s one thing that hasn’t changed. Burly hurler Lance Lynn can still pitch.

The Tonka Truck dusted up the San Diego Padres last week, spinning a gem of a game. Lynn went seven innings, giving up a single run on four hits. Too little, too late, as the season ended shortly thereafter with a resounding home-field whooping by the Twins.

Lynn, who finished 2022 with a 3.99 ERA and 8-7 record, proved himself to be a consistent workhorse, though frequently let down by poor fielding and long offensive droughts.

Nevertheless, Lynn nabs the final 2022 Player of the Week honors here at South Side Sox. And once the clubhouse shakes off its hangover, we can look forward to 2023.

2022 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Tim Anderson (April 8-17)

Tanner Banks (April 18-23)

Lucas Giolito (April 24-May 1)

Dylan Cease (May 2-8)

Michael Kopech (May 9-14)

Davis Martin (May 15-21)

Jake Burger (May 22-29)

Andrew Vaughn (May 30-June 5)

Jake Burger (June 6-12)

Johnny Cueto (June 13-18)

Andrew Vaughn (June 19-25)

Dylan Cease (June 26-July 2)

Lucas Giolito (July 3-9)

Dylan Cease (July 10-17)

AJ Pollock (July 22-30)

Eloy Jiménez (July 31-August 6)

Michael Kopech (August 7-13)

Johnny Cueto (August 14-20)

Gavin Sheets (August 21-27)

Dylan Cease (August 28-September 3)

Elvis Andrus (September 4-10)

Elvis Andrus (September 11-17)

Gavin Sheets (September 18-25)

Lance Lynn (September 26-October 5)

Top 10 Final MVP Standings

Dylan Cease (153.3)

Johnny Cueto (101.4)

Michael Kopech (69.8)

Andrew Vaughn (60.9)

Lance Lynn (47.9)

Eloy Jiménez (35.1)

Elvis Andrus (33.7)

José Abreu (26.8)

Lucas Giolito (26.7)

Davis Martin (26.1)

Top 10 Final Cold Cat Standings

Tony La Russa (-90.4)

Leury García (-76.3)

Yoán Moncada (-69.6)

Yasmani Grandal (-54.8)

Kendall Graveman (-47.0)

Joe Kelly (-42.1)

Josh Harrison (-40.8)

Liam Hendriks (-38.3)

Rick Hahn (-30.5)

Tim Anderson (-23.8)

Lucas Giolito’s fine final start(s) of the season saw him edge back into the Top 10, bumping unsung hero Tanner Banks from the list.

Writer Standings

We will have our expanding standings in the Player of the Year post from Mitch, but for the second straight year, Chrystal O’Keefe and Joe Resis finished 1-2 in coverage records.