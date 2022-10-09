Glendale Desert Dogs Weekly Review (October 3-9, 2022)

Moises Castillo: .455/.538/.545 — 2 BB, 1 K, 5 RBI

Adam Hackenberg: .182/.333/.182 — 3 BB, 3 K, 4 RBI

Terrell Tatum: .294/.400/.293 — 3 BB, 4 K, 4 RBI, 4 SB

Chase Solesky: 4 IP, 6.75 ERA, 2 BB, 3 K

Sammy Peralta: 4 IP, 2.25 ERA, 0 BB, 4 K

Lane Ramsey: Did not pitch last week

Declan Cronin: Did not pitch last week

The Glendale Desert Dogs finished up their first week of the year at 3-3 with Justin Jirschele at the helm, battling back after a 1-3 start to the season. All of the White Sox representatives but Lane Ramsey and Declan Cronin got in a game last week.

Sammy Peralta relieved twice, going two innings each in his outings. He showed some good command, with no walks. Chase Solesky got in his first start of the Fall season, but it did not go as well as Peralta’s two appearances. Solesky had a .313 batting average against in his start, for a 1.75 WHIP. He probably should have allowed more than three runs.

All three offensive players that moved from various White Sox farm teams to Arizona got into games last week. Terrell Tatum led the way with five games, and had a solid week. There was not much power to speak of, as all five of his hits were singles. But he did get on base a lot, and in fact all three Sox hitters had a good time reaching base. Tatum took the hits and came out with four stolen bases too, a perfect 4-for-4 when he decided to run.

Moises Castillo probably had the best week, at least from the batter’s box. He had an OPS of more than 1.000 over his three games, with the only extra-base hit among the Sox players. He also leads the team with five RBIs. To round it out, catcher Adam Hackenberg didn’t hit the ball well, but again, all the Sox bats walked a good amount to offset any hitting issues.

Poll Who was the Desert Dogs White Sox MVP last week? Moises Castillo

Adam Hackenberg

Terrell Tatum

Chase Solesky

Sammy Peralta

Lane Ramsey

Declan Cronin vote view results 100% Moises Castillo (2 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg (0 votes)

0% Terrell Tatum (0 votes)

0% Chase Solesky (0 votes)

0% Sammy Peralta (0 votes)

0% Lane Ramsey (0 votes)

0% Declan Cronin (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now