Wild Card Gamethread: Padres at Mets (Game 3)

The New York Mets fought their way into a decisive Game 3 with strong performances from Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor. Meanwhile, the Padres are trying to rebound after their 7-3 loss, which featured Blake Snell only going 3 1⁄3 innings on 90 pitches. Tonight’s winner gets to fly to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, who had the top record in the majors at 111-51.
The Mets will be sending out Chris Bassitt, who is coming in with a 15-9 record and 3.42 ERA. In two career postseason starts, Bassitt is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA.
Winner takes all. #TheseMets— New York Mets (@Mets) October 9, 2022
: San Diego
: @C_Bass419
: @CitiField
: 7:07 p.m.
: ESPN
: @wcbs880
: https://t.co/ny1M8kCTsN pic.twitter.com/AGqc5qndZI
The Padres will have Joe Musgrove on the bump for them tonight. Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA. He won a World Series with the 2017 Houston Astros, and in the postseason he is 1-0 with a 8.10 ERA, all out of the bullpen in 2017.
Game 3. #CaptureTheMoment pic.twitter.com/AZYDaXXcZ9— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 9, 2022
The game starts at 6:07 p.m. CT at Citi Field in New York City, and will be on ESPN TV and radio.
