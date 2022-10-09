Wild Card Gamethread: Padres at Mets (Game 3)

The New York Mets fought their way into a decisive Game 3 with strong performances from Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor. Meanwhile, the Padres are trying to rebound after their 7-3 loss, which featured Blake Snell only going 3 1⁄ 3 innings on 90 pitches. Tonight’s winner gets to fly to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, who had the top record in the majors at 111-51.

The Mets will be sending out Chris Bassitt, who is coming in with a 15-9 record and 3.42 ERA. In two career postseason starts, Bassitt is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA.

The Padres will have Joe Musgrove on the bump for them tonight. Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA. He won a World Series with the 2017 Houston Astros, and in the postseason he is 1-0 with a 8.10 ERA, all out of the bullpen in 2017.

The game starts at 6:07 p.m. CT at Citi Field in New York City, and will be on ESPN TV and radio.