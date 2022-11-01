Postseason Gamethread: World Series Game 3 (Astros at Phillies)

Red October turns into Red November in Philadelphia, after rain cancelled Monday’s Game 3. The best-of-seven series is currently tied at one game apiece after Houston evened up the Series on Saturday before hopping on a flight to the East Coast.

Noah Syndergaard was Philadelphia’s scheduled starter, but with the extra day of rest Rob Thomson shifted the rotation to give Ranger Suarez the start. This is Suarez’s third start and fifth appearance in the 2022 postseason. In his 9 2⁄ 3 innings of work, the lefthander has walked five and struck out nine. The southpaw is 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA, and is holding opponents to a .167 average during his postseason campaign.

Behind Suarez will be Kyle Schwarber in left field and Rhys Hoskins at first base. Batterymate and new Gold Glove winner JT Realmuto will bat third. Bryce Harper gets to hit cleanup in the DH spot, followed by Nick Castellanos in right field. Alec Bohm is batting sixth and playing third. The lineup rounds out with Bryson Stott at shortstop, Jean Segura at second base, and Brandon Marsh in center field.

Dusty Baker is sticking with scheduled starter Lance McCullers Jr. tonight. The Astros have played nine games this postseason, and McCullers has only seen game play in two of them. McCullers’ last outing was nine days ago, where he pitched five innings in a 6-5 win against the Yankees. In 11 innings of work this postseason, the righthander has a 2.45 ERA. He has struck out 13 batters and walked just three.

José Altuve leads things off for the Astros tonight at second base. Rookie and Gold Glove winner Jeremy Pena bats second will play shortstop. Yordan Alvarez bats third and gets the start in left field, followed by Alex Bregman in the cleanup spot playing third base. Gold Glove right fielder Kyle Tucker bats fifth and Yuli Gurriel is behind him in the 6-spot at first base. The lineup finishes off with David Hensley DHing, Chas McCormick in center field, and Martin Maldonado behind the plate.

First pitch is at 7:03 p.m. CT, and can be watched on FOX.