Today in White Sox History: November 1

1950

All-time great and career White Sox standout Luke Appling announced his retirement. He was undoubtedly the greatest player in franchise history at the time, and 72 years later comfortably remains the all-time team leader in WAR, with 77.6.

Upon retirement, Appling took a job managing the Memphis Chickasaws, Chicago’s Double-A affiliate. Over three years there, Appling was 247-216, pushing the 87-67 Chicks to a pennant in 1952 and earning minor league manager of the year honors. Appling would later manage in Triple-A and coach at the major-league level for several teams, including the White Sox. In his only MLB managing gig, he went 10-30 managing the hapless Kansas City A’s in 1967.

2016

A name change went into effect at the stadium formerly known as U.S. Cellular Field. The Guaranteed Rate mortgage company, based in Chicago, signed a 13-year agreement with the team for naming rights. The stadium would be called Guaranteed Rate Field.

The announcement was met with a storm of ridicule by many — including the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, who tweeted out negative comments. The downward arrow logo for the company also was met with criticism by many White Sox fans, who felt that was not an appropriate connection with a baseball team, particularly one that had been struggling for several seasons.

According to reports, the White Sox asked the company to change the logo’s direction but were refused. Rumors also circulate that at least one other company offered more money for naming rights, but insisted on the name changing back to Comiskey Park, which owner Jerry Reinsdorf refused to do.