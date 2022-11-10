Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox 2022 Player of the Year: Dylan Cease

The cheering subsides in Houston, and Philadelphia wakes up with a punishing hangover. The trophies have been handed out, the confetti swept away. The MLB offseason has begun.

Where is Dylan Cease? On the green, playing disc golf with his magic arm.

That same magic arm brought Cease nationwide recognition this past season. The Mustachioed Menace of Milton, Ga. nabbed consecutive AL Pitcher of the Month honors in June and July, when he notched 85 strikeouts across 11 starts. He came within spitting distance of even greater success at the tail end of the season, falling just one out shy of a no-hitter in September, and finishing near the top of the Cy Young heap.

Now, as a dull winter presses down from the north, Cease trains and rehearses under the dampened Georgia sun. Consistency. Reliability. Calm. He is stone-faced and, as always, unaffected by frippery.

The 2022 season was full of dramatic distractions that frequently clouded over personal achievements. Apart from Cease’s stellar showings, casual fans had to dig deep to find anything worth rooting for. But next year, under new manager Pedro Grifol, Cease will pick up right where he left off.

This time, the skies will be clear.

2022 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Tim Anderson (April 8-17)

Tanner Banks (April 18-23)

Lucas Giolito (April 24-May 1)

Dylan Cease (May 2-8)

Michael Kopech (May 9-14)

Davis Martin (May 15-21)

Jake Burger (May 22-29)

Andrew Vaughn (May 30-June 5)

Jake Burger (June 6-12)

Johnny Cueto (June 13-18)

Andrew Vaughn (June 19-25)

Dylan Cease (June 26-July 2)

Lucas Giolito (July 3-9)

Dylan Cease (July 10-17)

AJ Pollock (July 22-30)

Eloy Jiménez (July 31-August 6)

Michael Kopech (August 7-13)

Johnny Cueto (August 14-20)

Gavin Sheets (August 21-27)

Dylan Cease (August 28-September 3)

Elvis Andrus (September 4-10)

Elvis Andrus (September 11-17)

Gavin Sheets (September 18-25)

Lance Lynn (September 26-October 5)

Most Player of the Week Honors

Dylan Cease (4)

Jake Burger, Andrew Vaughn, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Johnny Cueto, Elvis Andrus, Gavin Sheets (2)

Top 22 Final MVP Standings

Dylan Cease (153.3)

Johnny Cueto (101.4)

Michael Kopech (69.8)

Andrew Vaughn (60.9)

Lance Lynn (47.9)

Eloy Jiménez (35.1)

Elvis Andrus (33.7)

José Abreu (26.8)

Lucas Giolito (26.7)

Davis Martin (26.1)

Tanner Banks (23.3)

Jake Burger (19.4)

Luis Robert (17.5)

Gavin Sheets (15.6)

Vince Velasquez (12.9)

Matt Foster (11.1)

Fans Braving the Cold (7.0)

South Side Sox Readers (6.1)

The Rain (6.0)

Mark Payton (5.9)

The Wind (5.7)

Jimmy Lambert (5.2)

Top 29 Final Cold Cat Standings

Tony La Russa (-90.4)

Leury García (-76.3)

Yoán Moncada (-69.6)

Yasmani Grandal (-54.8)

Kendall Graveman (-47.0)

Joe Kelly (-42.1)

Josh Harrison (-40.8)

Liam Hendriks (-38.3)

Rick Hahn (-30.5)

Tim Anderson (-23.8)

Dallas Keuchel (-20.1)

Jake Diekman (-17.2)

Aaron Bummer (-16.7)

Adam Engel (-14.2)

José Ruiz (-11.5)

The Entire Team (-10.3)

Luis Arráez (-10.0)

White Sox Schedule Playing Teams Other Than Tigers (-10.0)

Seby Zavala (-9.1)

Joe McEwing (-8.7)

Paul Sullivan (The White Sox Need Tony La Russa Back) (-8.6)

No One/No Complaints (-8.2)

Jerry Reinsdorf (-8.1)

Reese McGuire (-7.3)

Romy González (-6.8)

White Sox Organization, in toto (-6.8)

Frank Menechino (-6.2)

Anderson Severino (-6.0)

Weather (Bad) (-5.2)

Writer Standings

Top Winning Streaks

Chrystal O’Keefe (7)

Chrystal O’Keefe (5)

Chrystal O’Keefe (5)

Joe Resis (5)

Ashley Sanders (5)

Jacki Krestel (5)

Allie Wesel (5)

Leigh Allan (5)

Top Losing Streaks

Chrystal O’Keefe (6)

Kristina Airdo (6)

Chrystal O’Keefe (5)

Ashley Sanders (5)

Darrin Brown (5)

Allie Wesel (5)

Kristina Airdo (5)

Most Game Coverage

Chrystal O’Keefe (103 stories, 22.7%)

Kristina Airdo (53 stories, 11.0%)

Jacki Krestel (38 stories, 8.4%)

Darrin Brown (37 stories, 8.2%)

Malachi Hayes (35 stories, 7.7%)

Ashley Sanders (34 stories, 7.5%)