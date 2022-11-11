Today in White Sox History: November 11

1926

The White Sox traded one future Hall-of-Famer player-manager for another.

Second baseman-manager Eddie Collins was released (as player, and manager), with catcher Ray Schalk taking over as manager as well.

Collins had guided the team to an 81-72 record in 1926 ... and chipped in with a .344 batting average and 4.3 WAR! He caught on as a player-coach with his old club, the Philadelphia A’s and put up one final, outstanding season in 1927, hitting .336 with a 2.3 WAR.

Schalk played in just 18 games in Chicago over two seasons as a player-manager, guiding the club to a 102-125 record over one-plus seasons at the helm.

All three of Collins’ seasons managing the White Sox were winning ones, and he finished with a career record of 174-160.

1998

White Sox GM Ron Schueler swapped promising center fielder Mike Cameron to the Reds for infielder Paul Konerko.

Konerko would eventually blossom into a consistent, power-hitting first baseman. Konerko hit 432 home runs and drove in 1,383 runs. He was a six-time All-Star, a World Series champion, the 2005 ALCS MVP. and 2002 Comeback Player of the Year.

2005

They never made it on the cover of Sports Illustrated for winning the World Series, but the Sox did make the cover of The Sporting News for the accomplishment.

The caption was short and to the point: “Sweep!”