Grading the White Sox: Kendall Graveman

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Kendall Graveman

RIght-Handed Relief Pitcher

Midseason: 2.7 WARsss

Final 3.1 WARsss

Before the 2022 season, the White Sox had parted ways with Carlos Rodón, hoping that their setup man, Michael Kopech, would transition into a starting role. Free agent Ryan Tepera had already left for greener pastures, Craig Kimbrel was a bust, and the Sox were looking to bolster their late-inning bullpen depth.

Enter the cornerstone of what would eventually become Rick Hahn’s 2022 Mega Bullpen™: Kendall Graveman.

Graveman was fresh off of a postseason run with the American League champion Houston Astros, during which his team had pretty easily disposed of the White Sox. Graveman was a midseason pickup for Houston, and posted some solid numbers in the second half: 3.13 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 27K.

The White Sox had already signed their closer, Liam Hendriks, and Graveman’s brand of quiet consistency seemed like an ideal fit for the South Siders in 2022.

One year into Graveman’s three-year/$24 million deal with the White Sox, the righty is holding his own. After the Sox lost left-handed setup man Garrett Crochet to Tommy John surgery, the veteran Graveman stepped up and was flexible, versatile, and serviceable. The White Sox called his number often — more than almost anyone else in the bullpen. (Only Reynaldo López and Vince Velasquez had more innings, and I’m not sure you can really count Velasquez because a third of his innings were as a starter.) Graveman posted a 3.18 ERA and improved his WHIP to 1.40.

And just look at how much Tony La Russa loved him:

For all intents and purposes, I’d say that Graveman earned his $8 million on the South Side in 2022. Signed through 2024, White Sox fans can only hope that he continues to exhibit stability in an increasingly unstable organization. (Or, at the very least, serve as some tasty trade bait.)

2022 White Sox Grades

Kendall Graveman, RHRP, 3.1

Josh Harrison, 2B, 3.0

Gavin Sheets, RF-1B, 2.5

Jake Burger, 3B, 2.2

Romy González, IF, 2.0

Aaron Bummer, LHRP, 1.8

AJ Pollock, OF, 1.3

Matt Foster, RHRP, 1.2

Yoán Moncada, 3B, 0.92

Lenyn Sosa, SS, 0.85

José Ruiz, RHRP, 0.83

Mark Payton, OF, 0.6

Carlos Pérez, C, 0.399

Lucas Giolito, RHSP, 0.392

Adam Engel, OF, 0.237

Vince Velasquez, RHP, -0.4

Reese McGuire, C, -1.1

Kyle Crick, RHRP, -1.65

Joe Kelly, RHRP, -1.75

Daryl Boston, 1B Coach, -2.0

Anderson Severino, LHRP, -2.2

Jerry Reinsdorf, OWN, -2.321

Jake Diekman, LHRP, -2.366

Rick Hahn, GM, -2.401

Bennett Sousa, LHRP, -2.425

Frank Menechino, BAT COACH, -2.469

Yasmani Grandal, C/DH, -2.549

Leury García, UTIL, -2.7

Adam Haseley, OF, -3.146

Joe McEwing, 3B Coach, -3.167

Ryan Burr, RHRP, -3.4

Tony La Russa, MGR, -3.5

Dallas Keuchel, LHSP, -3.9