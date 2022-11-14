South Side Sox Soxivus Podcast 130 — Best Games of 2022

Happy Soxivus! We are following up our first year celebrating Soxivus in 2021 with a full two months of festivities in 2022. This week, our companion piece to this podcast is the Best Games of 2022 story that much of this podcast refers to.

We’re overjoyed to have Father Soxivus, Tommy Barbee — the man who hatched the Soxivus plan last year — with us on these podcasts. Joining Tommy to discuss worst games are Dante Jones, Jordan Hass, Allie Wesel, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Joe Resis, with the festivities hosted by Brett Ballantini.

We discussed each of our Best Games, and in-between those “highlights” we took on some broader issues:

It’s a sweater vest/sweater podcast!

Note: Whether Worst or Best games, SO MANY of them were with the team at or just off of .500

Look for the offspring cameos!

Play Who Caught COVID at Sox Park bingo

When you have a .500 season that was drastically disappointing, you are going to have some “best” games that are actually losses

