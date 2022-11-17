Today in White Sox History: November 17

1992

The expansion draft to stock two new National League teams in 1993, the Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins, was held.

For the first time in expansion draft history, this 1992 draft used teams from both leagues to stock one-league-only teams. So because this expansion draft featured players exposed by American League teams, too, the White Sox lost pitchers Greg Hibbard (No. 12 pick overall) and Robert Person (No. 47) to the Marlins.

Hibbard never actually pitched for Florida, however, as the Marlins made a draft-day deal to send him to the Cubs. The southpaw was already at the end of his short career; after getting off to a 6.2 WAR in his initial 1989 and 1990 seasons on the South Side, he basically was negative-WAR after that, and was done for good in 1994.

Person, acquired by the White Sox from the Mets as a minor-leaguer, had a season-plus of strong play in the Chicago system before being snatched away by the Marlins. He pitched in 142 games over nine seasons, with a peak of 6.3 WAR over three years as a regular rotation member of the Phillies from 1999 to 2001.